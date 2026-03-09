After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed his line shuffle at forward, Morgan Rielly’s season, whether he might rest players down the stretch, and the path back to competitiveness for the Maple Leafs.

What went into the line shuffle up front?

Berube: We are not producing enough, right? We are not getting enough goals. We are getting looks and some chances, but they are not going in. I sort of went back to the lines from before the break, when we were scoring a little more at that point.

Lines at Leafs practice Knies – Matthews – Domi

Maccelli – Tavares – Nylander

Cowan – Quillan – Robertson

Joshua – Lorentz – Jarnkrok Rielly – Carlo

McCabe – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Stecher

Myers Stolarz Woll at Montreal tomorrow @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 9, 2026

What do you think has made it tough for Auston Matthews to get to that Rocket Richard form this season?

Berube: There are probably a number of things. He does get his looks. He has hit some posts, and the goalies have made good saves.

I talked to the whole team today about getting a little more greasy around the net, getting to the blue paint, and getting more pucks to that area. Tampa scored two goals by doing that; one goes off a guy, and it bounces off [Jake McCabe]. It is just putting pucks into those areas.

I think we can all do a better job as a whole team of getting more pucks into the blue paint and getting some second and third looks around there. Sometimes, that is what you have to do to score some goals when it is tough.

What is the message to the group as the losing streak hits seven games?

Berube: We have a good chance tomorrow. Montreal is probably our biggest rival, if you look back over time. If you can’t get fired up for that game and come out with some attitude in that game…

I think we have to get a little uncomfortable right now. We have to get our noses dirty. There is no better time to start than tomorrow.

What have you made of Easton Cowan’s recent performances?

Berube: I think he has some really good things. I love his energy and ability to transport a puck up the ice. He makes some good plays. The one that comes to mind: the one to Knies at the net front. He makes a lot of plays.

We’ll just keep working with him on managing his game. There are times when he could make better decisions with the puck and be a little harder on things at times. For me, he has played pretty well.

What went into the decision to assemble a Cowan, Jacob Quillan, and Nick Robertson line?

Berube: When I put the other lines together, that is where he fits in right now, but we will see. I plan on using Cowboy as much as I can if it is warranted and he is going. I’ll move him around. But he is on the power play, too.

Robertson and Cowan had some really good chemistry for a stretch with Nic Roy there. They were pretty good together. I thought they were good [in practice] today, too.

Why do you think it has been a tough season for Morgan Rielly this year?

Berube: I think it has been a tough season for the whole team, not just Morgan. He falls into that category, but it has been a tough season for everybody.

Where are you at with Rielly’s game specifically right now?

Berube: I think he has played pretty well recently, to be honest with you. I do. He and Carlo have been pretty steady for me.

Offensively, I think he can provide more. There are times when he can probably jump into the play at times or just get more pucks to the net from the point, and obviously on the PP. But I think he and Carlo have played pretty well and have been pretty steady for us as of late.

A lot of players are banged up at this time of the season. Have you given any thought to giving players extra rest for the remainder of the season?

Berube: They just got off a big break. I think we have managed it pretty well. We just had some days off here. I don’t feel that guys are in that area yet where they need more rest. I would know.

Jon Cooper said after Saturday’s game that he feels it will be a one-off for the Leafs this season and that the core is good. What do you see as the path back right now?

Berube: We do have a good core. I think we have a lot of good players here. I do believe in all of these guys. It has just been a down year. We have not done a good enough job to put ourselves in a better spot here moving forward. We will just keep fighting here for the rest of the season, see what happens, and make decisions at the end of the year.