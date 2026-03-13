Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 28-27-11.

On Radko Gudas’ knee on Auston Matthews:

That’s a dirty play. The league is obviously going to look at it and see what the suspension will be, or whatever happens.

On the lack of response in the immediate aftermath of the hit:

We should’ve had four guys in there doing something about it. It didn’t happen then, but I thought they responded in the third. It was a good response there. We all would’ve liked everyone to get in there right away.

On whether he had a conversation with the team about responding during the second intermission, and what was said in the room:

Yes, I did. So did the team. That’s in the room, guys. I won’t open that up to everybody.

On Easton Cowan dropping the gloves in the third period:

It was great. It was a lot of what we talked about. I thought everybody went out and did what we asked in the third period, including Cowboy getting involved and going after one of their best players.

On what the win could do for the team after eight straight losses:

It shows that you need passion and emotion in the game to be successful. It really does. We all know that. They played with passion and emotion in the third period.

On Bo Groulx’s performance (one shorthanded goal, 17:41 TOI):

Excellent game. Very happy with him. I thought he handled himself extremely well out there in key situations — penalty kill, power play, a lot of defensive-zone faceoffs against good players. I thought he had good composure.

On the power play’s big night (three goals on seven attempts):

I think the power play has been very good lately. We were hot for a bit, and it cooled off — we weren’t scoring — but it came through tonight. Special teams were the difference in the game.

On Michael Pezzetta dropping the gloves off the opening faceoff:

I wasn’t sure if he was going to or not, but he wants to make a statement. I know his minutes were limited because of the penalties, but every time he was out there, he made an impact, I thought. He was physical. He got into a fight. He did a good job. I’m very happy for him and proud of him.

On whether there is an update on Matthews’ status:

Nothing right now. He’ll be looked at tomorrow.

