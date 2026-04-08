Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Capitals, head coach Craig Berube discussed the players’ attitude amid trying times, Easton Cowan’s impressive stretch run, Jake McCabe’s shot blocking, and possibly Alex Ovechkin’s final visit to Toronto.

Amid a tough few weeks for your team, has any player stood out for their attitude or something they brought amid the adversity?

Berube: A lot of the guys’ attitudes have been good. We talk about going out, playing hard, competing, and playing for that jersey. That is the most important thing. I think a lot of our guys have really stepped up in that role.

JT is one of them. He is a true professional. And McCabe. These guys have shown up every night. I’ve been very impressed with Bo Groulx — his play has been good — and Easton Cowan has really played well down the stretch here. He is really showing me something in different areas of the game, which is nice to see.

What are those areas? What is Cowan showing you?

Berube: His willingness to get involved, be physical, get in there for people, protect people, and be a good teammate. A lot of times, young kids just don’t take all that info in, but he does. It’s really good to see. It shows a lot, with a young kid like that not just focusing on himself and his game but the team and doing the job there.

Jake McCabe is second in the league in blocked shots. What do you appreciate about the way he goes about his business in that regard?

Berube: It is paying a price and putting it on the line. He does it with that kind of stuff. That is a big part of his game. Even though we aren’t in the playoffs and aren’t going to be in the playoffs, it doesn’t change. He is still playing that game and doing those things for the team.

Now that you are back home after a whirlwind eight or nine days, what has it been like trying to eliminate the white noise?

Berube: I just go about my business. I really do. I get that there is a lot of noise, but we know that here. That is part of the gig, right? I just go about my business. It’s all I can do. It’s all I can control. And really, it’s all I want to do.

Does the fact that you’re facing a few teams who are still in the playoff mix affect your lineup at all in the final few games?

Berube: It doesn’t affect my lineup. We are going to try to use everybody down the stretch. Some young guys might be coming up, probably, and playing. We’re just focused on our game.

What is your most memorable moment coaching against Alex Ovechkin over the years?

Berube: I don’t really have just one moment, but just from coaching against him, he was a topic of conversation going into every game. On the power play, how are we going to play it? What are we going to do? Usually, it never worked.

He is a great goal-scorer. He loves to score goals and is very good at it. It is amazing to me that he can score in so many different ways. Somebody was telling me — who worked or coached there — that when people are passing him pucks in practice, he is like, “Stop giving me the puck so flat in the wheelhouse.” He wanted it moving and rolling.

He is that type of guy; he knows that in a game, he won’t get it on the tape all the time, or it is not going to be flat. He needed to work, and he was good at that. I don’t know if there is anyone else who can shoot a puck like that and find so many ways to put it in the net.

How would you put what Ovechkin has done for the league and sport over 21 years into context?

Berube: It is hard. He definitely changed that franchise to a certain level. I was there right before him as a player. He definitely changed that. He really grew that place into quite a hockey town, right? Obviously, for the NHL, he is a big part of it all. Hopefully, he plays in the NHL again next year because he is great for the NHL.

Do you think the NHL needs more colourful characters like Ovechkin?

Berube: I don’t think it is a bad thing, for sure. It is good for the league. You see it in a lot of other sports. The NHL is always kind of buttoned-down or has gone away from it a little bit, instead of being yourself and being who you are. He definitely did that.

Do you think Ovechkin still has game left, if he wants to play next year?

Berube: Well, he has 30 goals again this year. Looking at that, he still has game.

The Capitals are rolling out a line with the Protas brothers and Tom Wilson.

Berube: I was saying that I’ll have to suit up tonight to match the size. And I’ll be a little smaller than those three boys. That is a heavy, big line. It’ll be interesting to see.

Morning Skate Updates – Apr. 7

Oliver Ekman-Larsson not staying out late at skate … appears ready to return to the Leafs lineup tonight Troy Stecher looks to be the odd man out against Capitals @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 8, 2026