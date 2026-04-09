Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, which dropped the Leafs’ record to 32-32-14.

On the team’s effort:

I mean… The game didn’t have a lot of intensity in it. We did some good things. We had opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on any of them. They got a few odd-man rushes where we turned the puck over, and they capitalized on a couple. That is really the difference in the game. There wasn’t a lot of intensity in the game either way.

On whether the defense has been encouraged to activate into the offense more of late:

We’ve always talked about them getting up in the play and creating offense. I thought they did a good job of it tonight. It is something we always want to do. Different games provide different situations, but definitely, getting the defense involved in the offense and up in the play is a huge part of the game today.

On the Washington blue line’s ability to move the puck:

I thought they did a good job of moving it through the neutral zone, getting to the red, and dumping it in on us. We had to go back and break the puck out. Their D core back there is mobile and moves the puck well. It is a big part of their team. On the other side of it, I thought that every time we got pucks deep, we got it back. We did a good job on the forecheck tonight. We created opportunities off of it and offensive-zone time, but we didn’t capitalize on anything. And there were opportunities where we couldn’t create more. We didn’t make the plays or execute.

On Anthony Stolarz’s status after leaving the game injured early in the first period, and if his season is over:

As of now, it’s lower body. He’s out. I don’t know right now (about the rest of the season). He’ll get some imaging done. It was tough. I feel for Joe Woll having to go in there, too, but obviously, Anthony couldn’t go. It’s unfortunate. He has been hurt a few times this year. We will see where he is at.

On the plan in New York on Thursday, with Stolarz, Joshua, and Brandon Carlo all injured in tonight’s game:

AA (Artur Akhtyamov) is coming up. Haymes is coming up, and Villeneuve is coming up as of right now.

On whether the young blood entering the lineup is exciting to him behind the bench:

I like to see these guys. There is an opportunity to get them in. Haymes was coming up anyhow and playing tomorrow because Groulx will be going down due to waiver count. He was going to get in and play anyhow.

On the decision to give Artur Akhtyamov the call for Thursday’s game:

We just want to see him. I really liked him right from camp. He backed up a couple of times this year. He has a great personality. He has played well down there, and he is a competitor. He really has fast reflexes and is competitive as hell. I like the kid a lot.

On managing the bench when down players:

You get to mix and match a little bit more. You get some different looks at some different combinations. It is not the end of the world by any means. Some guys get a little more ice time, too, which is good.

Game Highlights: Capitals 4 vs. Maple Leafs 0