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Steven Lorentz hitting waivers on Thursday is a mildly surprising development for a player who led a credible Maple Leafs penalty kill in shorthanded ice time among forwards last season and has shown he can capably handle a defensively-tilted fourth-line assignment.

It may also say as much about Nick Paul’s uncertain status for opening night and the players/different elements the Leafs are trying to keep around as it does about Lorentz.

Bo Groulx’s waiver-eligible status is one factor to consider off the top. After leaving Wednesday’s first period, projected 3C Nick Paul is day-to-day and “unsure” for opening night, according to Jim Hiller, underlining the age-old truism that you can never have enough center options on an NHL roster. Lorentz has filled in down the middle, but Groulx is the more credible option there and showed well alongside limited linemates in Michael Pezzetta and Zack MacEwen during the preseason finale against Ottawa.

Talent-wise, Groulx can more credibly play on a third line, either on the left wing of Colton Sissons or at center himself, than Lorentz could. In fact, Groulx can do it more credibly than several of the other forwards at the bottom of the Leafs’ roster at the moment (Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen).

Groulx has his own limitations, including some inadequacies in the faceoff circle. Still, he is four years younger than Lorentz, can play center or wing, also kills penalties, and provides more of a shooting and finishing threat. He tore up the AHL last season and chipped in offensively during his Leafs stint, all while earning the league minimum. The Leafs may have judged him harder to get through waivers than the 30-year-old Lorentz, who carries a $1.35 million cap hit for this season and next (that extra year could help deter a potential claim).

Zack MacEwen has also remained in the fourth-line conversation. His size, energy, right shot, and two-thirds of a Gordie Howe hat trick against Ottawa (a goal and a fight) will have won him some favour through camp. He is willing to get his nose dirty and drop the gloves, qualities that matter for a Leafs team that needs to — for several reasons — respond better when opponents take liberties this season. Lorentz lacks the same edge and has never been eager to drop the mitts.

We also have a large NHL sample of what MacEwen provides: typically six to nine minutes a night, with significant offensive limitations (34 points in 240 NHL games, or an 11-point pace as a full-season average). Lorentz is the more credible 10-plus-minute player who can contribute eight to 10 goals and around 20 points while handling defensive assignments and taking on meaningful penalty-killing work. If you were making a straight choice between the two, there would be a hockey cost to losing Lorentz.

That said, the Leafs may not be making that discrete of a choice here. Several moves and decisions remain before opening night. Dakota Joshua, working his way back from a core muscle injury, has practiced but did not play in the preseason or skate on a regular line much, while Paul’s status remains uncertain for Sep. 29. IR may factor in for Paul and/or Joshua; waiving through Joshua’s contract, with another season at more than $3 million, is another possible avenue for roster flexibility if the Leafs need it. Elsewhere on the roster, there is a decision to be made about potentially carrying an eighth defenseman (Nick Blankenburg’s PTO).

In addition to the moving pieces with injuries, there is also a ton of waiver activity to come around the league in the lead-up to September 29, which could introduce an external option into this mix. It would be hard to refer to any of Groulx, MacEwen, Joshua, or (clearly) Lorentz as safe or locks for the opening-day roster at the moment. Stay tuned.

Note: Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Philippe Myers, Michael Pezzetta, Marshall Rifai, Henrik Rybinski, and Ryan Tverberg all joined Lorentz on waivers as of Thursday afternoon.

Practice Lines – September 24

September 24 Maple Leafs Practice Lines Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 23 Matthew Knies i 34 Auston Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic i 2 92 Gavin McKenna i 91 John Tavares i 88 William Nylander i 3 29 Bo Groulx i 15 Colton Sissons i 53 Easton Cowan i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen i 5 81 Dakota Joshua i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe i 8 Chris Tanev i 2 44 Morgan Rielly i 43 Darren Raddysh i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher i 4 55 Emil Andrae i 3 Nick Blankenburg Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 20 Nick Paul i Day-to-day (Questionable for Sep. 29) 18 Steven Lorentz i Waivers 81 Dakota Joshua i Day-to-day (Questionable for Sep. 29) 11 Max Domi Long-term

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 215 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Matthew Knies, Jack Roslovic 2025–26 NHL regular season 60 GP 27 G 26 A 53 PTS -4 +/- 46.9% 5v5 CF% 51.7% 5v5 GF% 0.88 PTS/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇫🇷 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons, Easton Cowan 2025–26 NHL regular season 13 GP 3 G 2 A 5 PTS 4 +/- 34.7% 5v5 CF% 57.1% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 R · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 210 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen 2025–26 NHL regular season 82 GP 4 G 5 A 9 PTS -2 +/- 45.4% 5v5 CF% 43.9% 5v5 GF% 0.11 PTS/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 200 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx, Easton Cowan 2025–26 NHL regular season 66 GP 6 G 5 A 11 PTS -11 +/- 47.9% 5v5 CF% 38.4% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2025–26 NHL regular season 55 GP 10 G 8 A 18 PTS -2 +/- 44.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 R · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 190 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 Current Linemates ↗: Bo Groulx, Colton Sissons 2025–26 NHL regular season 66 GP 11 G 18 A 29 PTS -5 +/- 45.4% 5v5 CF% 54.0% 5v5 GF% 0.44 PTS/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 L · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 170 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares, William Nylander 2025–26 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2025–26.

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 198 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 Current Linemates ↗: Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews 2025–26 NHL regular season 69 GP 21 G 15 A 36 PTS -9 +/- 52.3% 5v5 CF% 48.9% 5v5 GF% 0.52 PTS/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 217 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna, William Nylander 2025–26 NHL regular season 82 GP 31 G 40 A 71 PTS -28 +/- 48.4% 5v5 CF% 45.3% 5v5 GF% 0.87 PTS/GP

× 23 Maple Leafs player card Matthew Knies 🇺🇸 L · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 232 lb Age: 23 · Born 2002-10-17 · Phoenix, AZ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,750,000 Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic 2025–26 NHL regular season 79 GP 23 G 43 A 66 PTS -30 +/- 43.0% 5v5 CF% 43.1% 5v5 GF% 0.84 PTS/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 L · Shoots: L · 6 ft 4 in · 234 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2025–26 NHL regular season 51 GP 7 G 8 A 15 PTS -15 +/- 51.3% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.29 PTS/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Steven Lorentz 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 4 in · 219 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-04-13 · Kitchener, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2025–26 NHL regular season 71 GP 7 G 11 A 18 PTS -2 +/- 44.1% 5v5 CF% 44.4% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen 2025–26 NHL regular season 35 GP 9 G 8 A 17 PTS -12 +/- 44.8% 5v5 CF% 35.8% 5v5 GF% 0.49 PTS/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 R · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna, John Tavares 2025–26 NHL regular season 65 GP 30 G 49 A 79 PTS -14 +/- 48.2% 5v5 CF% 49.5% 5v5 GF% 1.22 PTS/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger 2025–26 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 75.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 200 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2025–26 NHL regular season 11 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 8 +/- 47.8% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 0.18 PTS/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 202 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2025–26 NHL regular season 73 GP 22 G 48 A 70 PTS 21 +/- 56.7% 5v5 CF% 59.1% 5v5 GF% 0.96 PTS/GP

× 55 Maple Leafs player card Emil Andrae 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 5 ft 9 in · 189 lb Age: 24 · Born 2002-02-23 · Vastervik, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,550,000 Current Partner ↗: Nick Blankenburg 2025–26 NHL regular season 61 GP 2 G 11 A 13 PTS 15 +/- 48.5% 5v5 CF% 62.0% 5v5 GF% 0.21 PTS/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 210 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2025–26 NHL regular season 80 GP 5 G 20 A 25 PTS 3 +/- 44.7% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 219 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2025–26 NHL regular season 78 GP 11 G 25 A 36 PTS -18 +/- 48.8% 5v5 CF% 46.2% 5v5 GF% 0.46 PTS/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 190 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2025–26 NHL regular season 78 GP 8 G 31 A 39 PTS -6 +/- 47.0% 5v5 CF% 50.3% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2025–26 NHL regular season 64 GP 3 G 11 A 14 PTS -8 +/- 45.6% 5v5 CF% 44.3% 5v5 GF% 0.22 PTS/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 2025–26 NHL regular season 26 GP 10 W 3.282 GAA .893 SV%