Steven Lorentz hitting waivers on Thursday is a mildly surprising development for a player who led a credible Maple Leafs penalty kill in shorthanded ice time among forwards last season and has shown he can capably handle a defensively-tilted fourth-line assignment.

It may also say as much about Nick Paul’s uncertain status for opening night and the players/different elements the Leafs are trying to keep around as it does about Lorentz.

Bo Groulx’s waiver-eligible status is one factor to consider off the top. After leaving Wednesday’s first period, projected 3C Nick Paul is day-to-day and “unsure” for opening night, according to Jim Hiller, underlining the age-old truism that you can never have enough center options on an NHL roster. Lorentz has filled in down the middle, but Groulx is the more credible option there and showed well alongside limited linemates in Michael Pezzetta and Zack MacEwen during the preseason finale against Ottawa.

Talent-wise, Groulx can more credibly play on a third line, either on the left wing of Colton Sissons or at center himself, than Lorentz could. In fact, Groulx can do it more credibly than several of the other forwards at the bottom of the Leafs’ roster at the moment (Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen).

Groulx has his own limitations, including some inadequacies in the faceoff circle. Still, he is four years younger than Lorentz, can play center or wing, also kills penalties, and provides more of a shooting and finishing threat. He tore up the AHL last season and chipped in offensively during his Leafs stint, all while earning the league minimum. The Leafs may have judged him harder to get through waivers than the 30-year-old Lorentz, who carries a $1.35 million cap hit for this season and next (that extra year could help deter a potential claim).

Zack MacEwen has also remained in the fourth-line conversation. His size, energy, right shot, and two-thirds of a Gordie Howe hat trick against Ottawa (a goal and a fight) will have won him some favour through camp. He is willing to get his nose dirty and drop the gloves, qualities that matter for a Leafs team that needs to — for several reasons — respond better when opponents take liberties this season. Lorentz lacks the same edge and has never been eager to drop the mitts.

We also have a large NHL sample of what MacEwen provides: typically six to nine minutes a night, with significant offensive limitations (34 points in 240 NHL games, or an 11-point pace as a full-season average). Lorentz is the more credible 10-plus-minute player who can contribute eight to 10 goals and around 20 points while handling defensive assignments and taking on meaningful penalty-killing work. If you were making a straight choice between the two, there would be a hockey cost to losing Lorentz.

That said, the Leafs may not be making that discrete of a choice here. Several moves and decisions remain before opening night. Dakota Joshua, working his way back from a core muscle injury, has practiced but did not play in the preseason or skate on a regular line much, while Paul’s status remains uncertain for Sep. 29. IR may factor in for Paul and/or Joshua; waiving through Joshua’s contract, with another season at more than $3 million, is another possible avenue for roster flexibility if the Leafs need it. Elsewhere on the roster, there is a decision to be made about potentially carrying an eighth defenseman (Nick Blankenburg’s PTO).

In addition to the moving pieces with injuries, there is also a ton of waiver activity to come around the league in the lead-up to September 29, which could introduce an external option into this mix. It would be hard to refer to any of Groulx, MacEwen, Joshua, or (clearly) Lorentz as safe or locks for the opening-day roster at the moment. Stay tuned.

Note: Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Philippe Myers, Michael Pezzetta, Marshall Rifai, Henrik Rybinski, and Ryan Tverberg all joined Lorentz on waivers as of Thursday afternoon.

Practice Lines – September 24

September 24

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
123Matthew Knies 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
292Gavin McKenna 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
329Bo Groulx 15Colton Sissons 53Easton Cowan
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
581Dakota Joshua

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 8Chris Tanev
244Morgan Rielly 43Darren Raddysh
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
455Emil Andrae 3Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
20Nick Paul Day-to-day (Questionable for Sep. 29)
18Steven Lorentz Waivers
81Dakota Joshua Day-to-day (Questionable for Sep. 29)
11Max DomiLong-term
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 215 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000

Current Linemates: Matthew Knies, Jack Roslovic

2025–26 NHL regular season
60GP 27G 26A 53PTS -4+/-
46.9%5v5 CF% 51.7%5v5 GF% 0.88PTS/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇫🇷

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500

Current Linemates: Colton Sissons, Easton Cowan

2025–26 NHL regular season
13GP 3G 2A 5PTS 4+/-
34.7%5v5 CF% 57.1%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

R · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 210 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000

Current Linemates: Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen

2025–26 NHL regular season
82GP 4G 5A 9PTS -2+/-
45.4%5v5 CF% 43.9%5v5 GF% 0.11PTS/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 200 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000

Current Linemates: Bo Groulx, Easton Cowan

2025–26 NHL regular season
66GP 6G 5A 11PTS -11+/-
47.9%5v5 CF% 38.4%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000

Current Linemates: N/A

2025–26 NHL regular season
55GP 10G 8A 18PTS -2+/-
44.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

R · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 190 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000

Current Linemates: Bo Groulx, Colton Sissons

2025–26 NHL regular season
66GP 11G 18A 29PTS -5+/-
45.4%5v5 CF% 54.0%5v5 GF% 0.44PTS/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

L · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 170 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000

Current Linemates: John Tavares, William Nylander

2025–26 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2025–26.
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 198 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000

Current Linemates: Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews

2025–26 NHL regular season
69GP 21G 15A 36PTS -9+/-
52.3%5v5 CF% 48.9%5v5 GF% 0.52PTS/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 217 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280

Current Linemates: Gavin McKenna, William Nylander

2025–26 NHL regular season
82GP 31G 40A 71PTS -28+/-
48.4%5v5 CF% 45.3%5v5 GF% 0.87PTS/GP
23
Maple Leafs player card

Matthew Knies 🇺🇸

L · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 232 lb

Age: 23 · Born 2002-10-17 · Phoenix, AZ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,750,000

Current Linemates: Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic

2025–26 NHL regular season
79GP 23G 43A 66PTS -30+/-
43.0%5v5 CF% 43.1%5v5 GF% 0.84PTS/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

L · Shoots: L · 6 ft 4 in · 234 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000

Current Linemates: N/A

2025–26 NHL regular season
51GP 7G 8A 15PTS -15+/-
51.3%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.29PTS/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Steven Lorentz 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 4 in · 219 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-04-13 · Kitchener, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000

Current Linemates: N/A

2025–26 NHL regular season
71GP 7G 11A 18PTS -2+/-
44.1%5v5 CF% 44.4%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000

Current Linemates: Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen

2025–26 NHL regular season
35GP 9G 8A 17PTS -12+/-
44.8%5v5 CF% 35.8%5v5 GF% 0.49PTS/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

R · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000

Current Linemates: Gavin McKenna, John Tavares

2025–26 NHL regular season
65GP 30G 49A 79PTS -14+/-
48.2%5v5 CF% 49.5%5v5 GF% 1.22PTS/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000

Current Linemates: Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger

2025–26 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/-
75.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 200 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000

Current Partner: Jake McCabe

2025–26 NHL regular season
11GP 0G 2A 2PTS 8+/-
47.8%5v5 CF% 58.3%5v5 GF% 0.18PTS/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 202 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000

Current Partner: Morgan Rielly

2025–26 NHL regular season
73GP 22G 48A 70PTS 21+/-
56.7%5v5 CF% 59.1%5v5 GF% 0.96PTS/GP
55
Maple Leafs player card

Emil Andrae 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 5 ft 9 in · 189 lb

Age: 24 · Born 2002-02-23 · Vastervik, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,550,000

Current Partner: Nick Blankenburg

2025–26 NHL regular season
61GP 2G 11A 13PTS 15+/-
48.5%5v5 CF% 62.0%5v5 GF% 0.21PTS/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 210 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102

Current Partner: Chris Tanev

2025–26 NHL regular season
80GP 5G 20A 25PTS 3+/-
44.7%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 219 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000

Current Partner: Darren Raddysh

2025–26 NHL regular season
78GP 11G 25A 36PTS -18+/-
48.8%5v5 CF% 46.2%5v5 GF% 0.46PTS/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 190 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000

Current Partner: Troy Stecher

2025–26 NHL regular season
78GP 8G 31A 39PTS -6+/-
47.0%5v5 CF% 50.3%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000

Current Partner: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

2025–26 NHL regular season
64GP 3G 11A 14PTS -8+/-
45.6%5v5 CF% 44.3%5v5 GF% 0.22PTS/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000

2025–26 NHL regular season
26GP 10W 3.282GAA .893SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 180 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000

2025–26 NHL regular season
52GP 27W 3.070GAA .877SV%
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Alec Brownscombe
Alec Brownscombe is the founder and editor of MapleLeafsHotStove.com, where he has written daily about the Leafs since September of 2008. He's published five magazines on the team entitled "The Maple Leafs Annual" with distribution in Chapters and newsstands across the country. He also co-hosted "The Battle of the Atlantic," a weekly show on TSN1200 that covered the Leafs and the NHL in-depth. Alec is a graduate of Trent University and Algonquin College with his diploma in Journalism. In 2014, he was awarded Canada's Best Hockey Blogger honours by Molson Canadian. You can contact him at [email protected].

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