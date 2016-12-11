Toronto Maple Leafs (11-10-5, 25th in NHL) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-15-1, 30th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: Sportsnet

Game Day Notes

– The Leafs overcame a miserable start last night in Boston — they went without a shot attempt for twelve and a half minutes in the first period — to find a way past the Bruins thanks to an opportunistic offense and a first-star performance from Frederik Andersen. They now return home looking for their first win in a back-to-back situation in their sixth attempt — a trend the Leafs are going to have to buck given they will play 18 back-to-backs this season.

– Despite the bad start last night, Babcock liked how his team stayed patient, didn’t beat themselves, and found their way into the game:

“I didn’t think we were very good early. We didn’t give up 2 on 1s, we didn’t give up breakaways, we didn’t cheat, we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We just stayed inside. When we got our legs, we started to skate. In the games that we have trouble, we get in our own way. We turn the puck over, we make bad pinches, we lose F3, and we self-destruct. You don’t have to. You just have to be patient. Your game is going to come. Your legs are going to come. We’ve got talent. Everything will look after itself if you don’t get in your own way.”

– Antoine Bibeau will make his first career NHL start tonight for the Leafs. The intimation earlier in the week, after the Leafs demoted Jhonas Enroth to the Marlies, was that Mike Babcock might go with Andersen in both games of this back to back. However, the season is long and the statistics on goalie performance in back-to-back situations are irrefutable. Against a last-place Avalanche team that won once in their past eight games — and that’s scoring just 2.19 goals per game (29th in the NHL) this season — it’s a good opportunity for the Leafs to see what they have in Bibeau while giving Andersen some rest ahead of a busy week.

– Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar deflected blame off of his team and onto himself after a 10-1 drubbing at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens last night: “I’m going to take the blame for that one because we weren’t prepared to start the game. They’re the best team in the League, with the best record at home, and we’re all the way down in the standings and we weren’t prepared to play. So that one’s on me.”

We’ll see if his team responds for him tonight.

– Martin Marincin left last night’s game after just six minutes of play following a nasty spill into the end boards that had Mike Babcock irate on the bench; David Krejci wasn’t penalized for his slight push on the back that sent Marincin sprawling in the most dangerous location on the ice (a few feet out from the boards). Connor Carrick will enter the lineup in Marincin’s place.

– William Nylander — after what Mike Babcock described as “his best game in a long time” last night in Boston, including an assist on Auston Matthews’ 1-0 goal — will play on Matthews’ wing tonight. “He was competitive,” said Babcock. “It’s amazing — the harder you are on the puck, the more you have it, and the more fun you have.”

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Col Tor Points 21 27 Record % 0.404 0.519 Home Winning % 0.346 0.667 Away Winning % 0.462 0.393 Shootout Winning % 0 0 Goal Differential Per Game -1.04 0 Shot Differential Per Game -3.62 0.15 Hits Per Game 22.2 25.6 PIM Per Game 11.1 10.8 Opponent PIM Per Game 9.7 12.1 Goals Per Game 2.19 3 Even Strength Goals Per Game 1.62 2.42 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.5 0.54 Shots Per Game 28.3 32.3 Shots Per Goal 12.9 10.8 Team Shooting % 0.077 0.093 Power Play % 0.161 0.184 Goals Against Per Game 3.23 3 ES Goals Against Per Game 2.42 2.5 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.81 0.42 Shots Against Per Game 31.96 32.12 Shots Against Per Goal 9.89 10.71 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.101 0.093 Penalty Kill % 0.79 0.857 Save % 0.899 0.907 Goals Against Average 3.21 2.97 Shutouts 2 0 Opponent Save % 0.923 0.907 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.18 2.97 Opponent Shutouts 5 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander

Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Scratched: Josh Leivo, Frank Corrado

Injured: Martin Marincin



Goaltenders

Starter: Antoine Bibeau (Confirmed)

Backup: Frederik Andersen

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Forwards

Rene Bourque – Nathan MacKinnon – Jarome Iginla

Gabriel Landeskog – Carl Soderberg – Mikhail Grigorenko

Matt Duchene – John Mitchell – Mikko Rantanen

Andreas Martinsen – Joe Colborne – Blake Comeau

Defencemen

Nikita Zadorov – Tyson Barrie

Patrick Wiercioch – Fedor Tyutin

Francois Beauchemin – Cody Goloubef

Goaltenders

Starter: Semyon Varlamov (Projected)

Backup: Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Eric Gelinas, Cody McLeod

Injured: Erik Johnson

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock