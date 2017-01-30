Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: “We have competitive young guys who want to be good. I’m not concerned about their energy one bit”

Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and challenge ahead in the remaining 35 games of the season.

With Morgan close to coming back, what might that do for the whole look of the defence the next couple of games?

Mike Babcock: I don’t have to decide until tomorrow after the skate, so we’ll figure that out. But, obviously, if he’s back, it’s a real boost. He’s a good hockey player.

And Smith – is he getting closer?

Babcock: Yeah, he’s getting closer. Obviously, with Auston away today, we gave him a good opportunity to take all the reps. They’ll let me know when he’s available.

What are the things you are looking for out of Morgan before it’s time to decide if he can play?

Babcock: I’m not looking for anything. I’m just looking for him to tell me he’s ready to go.

With 35 games in 69 days, what is going to be the biggest challenge for you as a coach? Balance rest, practice? What’s going to be your biggest challenge?

Babcock: I’m not really too concerned about that. I know we have the next game, and if you just focus on that, things will be fine. We’ve gone through our month already and kind of laid it all out. We’ll take days where need be. I mean, we’ve just got to play well. We’re going into Dallas – got to play well. I thought last game, in the second half of the game, Philly had more will than we did. In order to win these games, you’ve got to do things right, and you’ve got to play with determination. That’s our focus. We don’t have to worry about two months, or anything like that. You just worry about the game you’re playing.

From game 1 until now, do you feel like the group’s expectation to win has taken a step forward?

Babcock: Significantly, but now you’ve got to keep doing it. Every section of the year is the most important section because it’s the one you’re playing in. It’s like life. The most important day is the day you’re living. Do things right and everything will look after itself. That’s what we’re going to try to do.

How do you think Auston Matthews handled himself at the All-Star weekend?

Babcock: I’ll have to ask him. I didn’t spend a whole lot of time tuned in. The top 100 thing was absolutely spectacular. I coached a lot of players in that top 100. Everybody I texted talked about what an experience it was just to be there. I’d imagine he’s enjoyed that. I haven’t talked to him since. As far as what goes on in the skills competition and all that stuff, I wasn’t that dialled in.

In terms of honouring players like that, do you think that is something the NHL should focus on more going forward, doing something more often?

Babcock: I just thought that was an unbelievable [event]. We already have the Hockey Hall of Fame. I don’t know what you do besides those things. Every team honours their own players. I know Bryan Murray got honoured the other night in Ottawa. I thought it was real special. This 100 year thing, I just know – and all the guys I know real well, who I’ve coached with like Jacques or all the players I’ve coached – they were all thrilled to be part of it. You think about all the years of hockey, and you’re in the top 100… it’s quite the club.

Can you talk a little bit about James van Riemsdyk and what he’s meant to this team?

Babcock: I think James is really coming [along] in his game. I think he’s got a lot of upside yet. He’s got as good of hands as there is in a 15-foot area. I think he’s getting way heavier on the cycle and way more determined in that area, and that leads to more goals which is positive for us. He’s a committed guy. The other thing is – his brother has got his name on the Cup, I think, right?

Has it been a hands-off approach with Andersen since that early struggle time that he was able to get out of and find his own way up until now?

Babcock: You’d have to ask Steve Briere that question. The big thing for me is we just try to be consistent and do the same things each and every day. We’ve done that from the get go. My conversations with Andie are always the same: “How are you doing?” I don’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about it. I think he’s done a real good job and he’s got to continue to do a real good job. The games in front of us are important as you know.

For the young guys who have never experienced an NHL playoff race, what is going to be their biggest challenge? What should they expect?

Babcock: The battle for every inch gets harder and harder. Until you go through it, you don’t know. In saying all that, we have competitive young guys who want to be good. I’m not concerned about their energy one bit, or any of that. Let’s just play. Let’s get excited and get playing.