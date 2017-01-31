ESPN’s Craig Custance suggests Kevin Shattenkirk could be open to a long-term deal in Toronto, Morgan Rielly could return as soon as tonight in Dallas, Martin Marincin takes Matt Hunwick’s spot next to Roman Polak in practice, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Toronto Maple Leafs – Make a Move Now or Wait? (NHL Trade Rumours)

According to ESPN’s Craig Custance, the Maple Leafs are a team that defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk could be interested in signing a long-term deal with. The Leafs could obviously wait until the offseason to take a shot at signing or they could try to trade for him before the deadline, help them gain some playoff experience this year, and try to extend him while he’s there.

Leafs Chats: Taking stock at the All-Star Break (MLHS)

AP: I wouldn’t say I’m ‘concerned’ about the rookie wall, but I do wonder about it. Marner is playing with two vets in a bit of a sheltered role, so he seems the least likely to take a nosedive. Nylander has bounced around a bit, primarily playing on a checking line essentially; how is that going to play out down the stretch here? Matthews is amazing, but he’s also playing with two rookies and we’re seeing other team’s play their best defensive players against him now. The Flyers put Couturier out against Matthews and he did a really good job shutting him down. I’m expecting stuff like that the rest of the way. Beyond that, you have to wonder about the defense holding up down the stretch.

Leafs’ Matthews soaks up fun . . . now back to work (Toronto Star)

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien decided to play Matthews’ line against Crosby’s. “I did it on purpose to put him against Crosby,” said Therrien. “The future of the NHL against a guy who’s the established (star) of the NHL. “(Matthews) is a gifted player. I believe it was a good experience for him. The NHL needs players like him. He impressed me with his skill and his hockey sense.”

Rielly returns to practice as Leafs prepare for second half (TSN)

Rielly took back his regular spot beside Nikita Zaitsev on the top pair Monday, while Marincin shifted down to the third pairing with Roman Polak, suggesting Matt Hunwick (paired with Frank Corrado on Monday) could be a scratch for the second time in his Maple Leafs’ career if Rielly is ready. Babcock said he’d make a decision after Tuesday’s morning skate.