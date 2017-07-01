Below is Lou Lamoriello’s media address after Day 1 of unrestricted free agency.

Starting on the blue line, tell us about Ron Hainsey. He’s three weeks off from a Stanley Cup championship. He fits for your group how and why?

Lamoriello: First of all, he’s a veteran. He’s won. He’s had success no matter where he’s been as far as playing with offensive partners, so we feel he’ll come up in the top four and serve a purpose.

Dominic Moore: A good story coming back to Toronto for another of duty. What does he bring to your team?

Lamoriello: He’ll fit right in on the fourth line as far as penalty killing. We feel, after the year he’s had — probably one of the better years he’s had — that it’s a perfect replacement for Brian Boyle.

You could’ve got anywhere with backup goalies, but you brought Curtis McElhinney back.

Lamoriello: Curtis did a great job for us, he really did. He’s a quality character who gets along with Freddy. That’s so important for the number of games he has to play.

Lots of people have been linking you to Patrick Marleau. He hasn’t made a decision yet. Is that a player you are pursuing or will continue to pursue? Do you see him as a fit here?

Lamoriello: Those are questions that we don’t even discuss, whether it is or isn’t. That’s just not something we discuss and we try to stay consistent on that.

How much more work do you have to do in free agency?

Lamoriello: Right now, we’re just listening to see what transpires with the players that are there, and also see what other teams are making movements. We’re really listening. We feel good about what we’ve done. We wanted to put a veteran defenceman into the lineup, replacing a Matt Hunwick, who has moved on, and also a fourth line center that we felt could accept that role, understands what it is, and also has done it very well over the years.

Everywhere Dominic goes, he brings value as a highly-thought-of professional, yet he bounces around almost to a team per year. Any idea why he hasn’t found a home but is still a highly-valued player?

Lamoriello: I couldn’t answer that. We’ve always been interested in him over the years — myself, where I came from. All I know is he’s successful wherever he goes, so that’s all that counts.

Were the prices today reasonable just from the perspective of what your team was looking for? Can you comment on that and where you are cap wise?

Lamoriello: First of all, we do not have a cap problem. We have plenty of room. You don’t look at it like because you have room, you [have to] spend money. We’ve been in a process. Brendan put a plan in place a few years ago, and no matter what’s transpired, we’ve tried to stick with that. And I think we have. Whenever we put additions in, there has to be a reason. Now we’ve put someone in the defence who has won a Stanley Cup and can really help the players there.

Remember, we had two signings earlier in the year — two defencemen and a centerman — which we felt we needed for depth. We feel very good about it right now. Remember, a lot of our improvement has to come from within with the players that we have. You have to make sure that any additions you make do not take away from their growth.

Were veterans what you guys were pursuing going into a free agency like this?

Lamoriello: I think [it’s about] having a perfect blend of veterans. It’s not really the number. Last year, we saw, when we brought Brian Boyle and Fehr and Hunwick in, the value of that. Knowing from my past how important that is, and now with those players gone, we felt it was important to have the Dominic Moore’s and the Ron Hainsey’s. We know the type of character they are and how they are and the type of success they’ve had. Yes, it is important.

Hainsey mentioned knowing Babcock’s system having played under Peters as a disciple of Babcock’s for a few years in Carolina. How much does that factor in when you’re targeting guys?

Lamoriello: It certainly is part of the thought process. It is not a determining factor because players adapt to coaches, but it is an asset to have that because the transition will be much easier if there is any transition needed.

Hainsey and Moore both said one of the biggest motivations for coming was the team in place and how close they feel this group is to winning. How much does it help getting free agents when you had the year that you did and the high-end talent that you do?

Lamoriello: There is no question it helps. They watched the team last year, and in the conversations we’ve had with them, they were excited. Like all of us watching the type of players we have and the pace that Mike uses, it is only going to get them energized and push them a little harder in the support. It is important.

You brought Colin Greening back on a one-year deal. He spent last year in the AHL. What was it about his attitude or the way he went about spending the year in the AHL that you felt was worthwhile to bring back this year?

Lamoriello: He’s a consummate pro. The way he handled it in the minors and the job he did with the minor-league players was just phenomenal. We also feel that he can still play. I think he feels motivated to come back and try to win a job. If not, he’s satisfied on mentoring the players and being ready if called upon. That is important when you have a player like that who accepts who he is and where he’s at and what he can contribute.

You brought Garret Sparks back. Sheldon Keefe referred to him as the team’s MVP when he was able to stay healthy. Where do you see his development?

Lamoriello: I think the thing we have to get is keeping him healthy. It seems every time things start to go well, he gets an injury. He’s working very hard at it this summer. We’ve put him with a two-year contract to make him understand that we believe in him. Now it’s up to him to do what has to be done to get that opportunity.

Today was a little bit about UFAs, but you’ve got a couple of RFAs. Can you share where you are with Connor Brown and Zach Hyman?

Lamoriello: [Laughs] It’s amazing. You keep trying. They’ll be here when October comes, how’s that?

What’s the last medical update you’ve had on Roman Polak?

Lamoriello: He had a serious injury, as you all know, and he’s progressing. The doctors are pleased with his progression. I have no other update other than that there were no setbacks, which is the most important thing.