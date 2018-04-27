Jake Gardiner addressed the media on locker clean out day, discussing the loss to the Bruins, his tough Game 7, and more.

On the fallout from his Game 7 performance:

Gardiner: It was obviously an emotional time for everyone. I didn’t perform like I wanted to. The thing is it’s a team game and you lose together and win together. It’s just how it goes sometimes.

There seems to be a lot of animosity towards you at this particular moment. I’m sure you’re probably seeing it and feeling it as well. How do you deal with that?

Gardiner: I haven’t even read anything. I’m assuming that’s going to be the case. You just try to stay out of the media, really.

What kind of response did you get from friends and people yesterday after the game?

Gardiner: It’s been good, I guess, as far as support goes. You go through a time like that and you lose in a big moment… my family has been good and everything. Like I said, it wasn’t my best game or our team’s best game. We’ve just go to try to deal with it.

How would you describe the emotions that you felt that night versus anything else that has gone on in your career?

Gardiner: It’s definitely up there with the worst, especially now. It’s so new. It’s close to the top for sure. I can’t really compare it to much else.

You didn’t have to come out and talk after the game. Why did you feel it was important to do that?

Gardiner: I mean, if you don’t perform and go hide in a corner, what good is that going to do? You’ve got to face what you did and that’s just how I felt. Obviously, I didn’t really feel like speaking, but I felt it was the right thing to do.

How do you and the returning group use that game and series as motivation coming back in September, raring to go?

Gardiner: Yeah, it gives you motivation for the summer and to come back. It leaves you hungry for a playoff push. We have the team in here and we had it this year and weren’t able to. For the coming years, it’s exciting. We’re going to be even more hungry than we were this year.

Change is inevitable every offseason. Tyler and James’ contracts are up. What would it mean to lose those guys if they went somewhere else?

Gardiner: Those are two of my best friends. Great players and teammates. You never know what is going to happen. But I wish them the best if they go elsewhere and we’re definitely going to miss them.

Is it weird, emotionally for you, with them leaving for potentially the last time today?

Gardiner: Yeah. It’d be tough. Those are two of the few guys I’ve played with my whole career. It’d definitely be sad, I guess, if they go elsewhere, but it’s how it works.

What was the tone of your meeting today and the feedback?

Gardiner: It was… We didn’t talk too much about what happened. Basically, it was just about the summer, what we’re going to improve on, and to come back ready for next year.

You had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t end the way you wanted. But there is probably more good than bad in a year like that.

Gardiner: Yeah, I did have a really good year – probably the best year I’ve had. Bad ending, but you think back to the year and it was good as a team and personally as well.

What will you work on?

Gardiner: I’m going to work on my shot — I definitely need to work on that — and then just being stronger and in better shape.

