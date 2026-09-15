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Defenseman Darren Raddysh met with the media at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic on Monday, discussing his homecoming to Toronto, the early chemistry among the team’s many new additions, reuniting with Nick Paul, playing alongside Sergei Bobrovsky, and the potential impact of his big shot on the power play.

What has the summer been like as you’ve settled in and wrapped your head around returning to Toronto?

Raddysh: It’s been pretty busy, moving back from Tampa. Luckily, I was already here in Toronto spending my summer, and it was an easy commute down to Ford every day. It’s been good, and I’m looking forward to the season.

What has helped make such a significant transition back to your hometown feel comfortable?

Raddysh: I think the guys, really. They’ve been great and welcoming. It’s been fun over the last couple of weeks with everyone getting back into town. The vibe in the locker room has been good, and everyone is excited and getting ready for the season.

When you were acquired, you mentioned that playing for the Maple Leafs was a dream of your dad’s. How much has the whole experience sunk in?

Raddysh: I’m not sure it has sunk in yet. Once I play that first game and get on the ice, I think it’ll sink in a little bit.

For now, I’m just trying to enjoy it, enjoy being in Toronto, and do my thing here.

What message do you have for Maple Leafs fans entering the season?

Raddysh: I’m looking forward to playing here. Like I said, I grew up here, and it has always been a dream of mine to play here. Just to be here and experience it, I’m really looking forward to it.

How excited are your family and friends about the upcoming season?

Raddysh: There have been a lot of ticket requests. I’ve had to dial that back a little bit.

It’s been good. Everyone in my family and all my friends are really excited about this, so it’ll be good.

With so many new faces, does it feel like the group is already building chemistry and communication?

Raddysh: Yeah, I think so. Like I said, the vibe has been good. Everyone is willing to work hard and make sure we’re doing the right things. We’re getting ready for the season and getting after it.

How would you describe the early vibe around the team?

Raddysh: There are a lot of new faces. Everyone is happy and smiling, chirping each other, and doing the things hockey players do. It’s been good, and I’m looking forward to it.

How important is it for everyone to come together quickly amid so much change?

Raddysh: I think it’s about trying to get to know each other and your teammates as well as possible. We’ve done a few things here and there to help with that. Then it’s about getting on the ice, practicing, doing what we do, and trying to do it as well as possible.

Will the shorter training camp matter, given how much time the players have already spent together?

Raddysh: I think these few weeks beforehand have been good for us. There are a lot of new faces, so we’ve been getting to know each other and building that chemistry.

Camp is going to be quick, followed by a few preseason games, and then we’re right into it. These weeks have been good, and I’m excited for camp to start.

How excited were you when you learned that Nick Paul was joining the Leafs shortly after you were acquired?

Raddysh: I was actually on a flight back from Newfoundland when I saw it. The second I landed, I called him, and we were excited.

It’s been good having Nick here. We can lean on each other and pick each other’s brains when needed.

What should people know about Paul’s personality and what he brings to a team?

Raddysh: Pauly is just himself. He’s a great locker-room guy and a good leader on the ice. He plays the right way. I think he was just born that way.

When you talk to Pauly, you see it already. He’s the same way in the locker room, and we’re excited to have him here.

What is it like to be on the same team as Sergei Bobrovsky after facing him in the Battle of Florida?

Raddysh: Bob has been elite for his whole career. Playing in Tampa and facing him in Florida, you always knew you were in for a good, tough night against him.

Having him on the team is going to be special, and I’m looking forward to playing with him.

What impression has Gavin McKenna made so far?

Raddysh: He’s a skilled young player with a lot of talent. I’m excited to see what he can do in the NHL. It’s exciting to have a player like him on your team.

Coming off such a productive season, was there anything specific you wanted to focus on in your offseason training?

Raddysh: Not too much. I’ve been doing the same training I’ve always done and the same off-ice work, trying to get that strength back and be as prepared for the season as possible.

How might the threat of your slap shot create space for your teammates on the power play?

Raddysh: If someone wants to take that away, we have a few other guys who can shoot the puck and put it in the net. I’m all for letting them do their thing and have at it.

We’ll see how it goes out there and react accordingly.

As an accomplished golfer, what are your expectations for today?

Raddysh: There are no expectations today. I’m just excited to have some fun, raise money for a good cause, and enjoy it out there.

Have you ever recorded a hole-in-one?

Raddysh: I have not. I’m still looking for one.

Did Matthew Knies’ recent hole-in-one create a buzz?

Raddysh: Yeah, it did. I’m surprised the guys weren’t a little more reactive when it went in, but it was still a pretty cool moment the other day.