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Forward Nick Paul met with the media at the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic on Monday, discussing his return home, the team’s many offseason changes, reuniting with Darren Raddysh, Auston Matthews’ leadership, and his preparations for the 2026-27 season.

What has it been like returning home, and has it sunk in that you’re a Toronto Maple Leaf?

Paul: It’s great. I think it sank in when we finally moved here and I hopped on the ice in the Toronto gear.

I’ve been seeing my family a bunch and helping with the move a little bit. It’s been great.

What will it be like taking your first shift for the Leafs in the same arena where you watched games as a kid?

Paul: It’ll be fun. I was already talking to my family about it.

It’s crazy. When I was younger, we would catch the GO Train, scalp tickets, and head up to the nosebleeds. I’ve always said it was different when I played for Ottawa or Tampa and came into this rink. I was playing in my hometown, but I wasn’t playing for the hometown team.

Having a Leafs jersey on and playing in front of everyone will be fun.

What message do you have for Maple Leafs fans entering the season?

Paul: It’s going to be a good year. We’re going to work really hard, and we’re going to try to get it done.

I think management did a great job this offseason of building a team that is ready to compete and compete for the playoffs. We’re all going to buy in, and we’re going to find a way.

How would you describe the mood around the team during the captain’s skates?

Paul: It’s been great. Getting traded isn’t easy, especially when you’re coming into a group where you don’t know many guys. Obviously, you’ve played against them, but it’s different when you’re on their team.

Honestly, all of the guys have been great and super welcoming. It’s a good group of guys who support you and have a couple of good laughs. It seems like a really close group. I feel like I’ve been able to slide right in and become comfortable immediately.

It has been great around the room with the leaders and the new guys. There are a lot of new guys as well, so it has been a good transition so far.

With so much roster turnover, what is the key to bringing the group together quickly?

Paul: The biggest thing is getting out of your shell a little bit and talking to everyone. There are a lot of different personalities that make up a hockey team, so you have to feel those out.

It has been great so far. We’ve had the skates, spent time together, and held a little fantasy draft. There have been a few things here and there where everyone has gotten together. It definitely makes the transition easier when you’re spending time with everyone.

Does the work the group has already put into building chemistry reduce the impact of a shorter training camp?

Paul: Everyone knows it’s a short camp, so you have to arrive ready. Everyone has been working out all summer anyway. Nobody is coming in out of shape.

It’s more about bringing the group together, especially with so many new guys, and building chemistry. Holding those events, bringing everyone together, and allowing everyone to become closer definitely helps a lot.

Will two preseason games be enough to prepare?

Paul: I think it should be. We’ll see. It’s obviously my first time going through it, but I think it should be good.

How much does it help to have Darren Raddysh making the transition with you?

Paul: It’s great. Coming with someone is a little easier than coming alone.

Darren is great. We don’t sit across from each other in the room because the defensemen sit a little farther away from the forwards, but it’s nice to have someone here. It’s not just Darren and me; my wife and his wife are close as well.

It’s nice to have someone to share this experience with, including moving and all the fun stuff that comes with it.

What will it be like playing with Sergei Bobrovsky after facing him in the Battle of Florida?

Paul: It’s great. The Battle of Florida was definitely fun. I asked him about that a little bit.

Bob is really dialed in when he comes to the rink. He’s a true professional and an unbelievable goalie. We’re happy to have him kicking pucks out for us.

What has it been like getting to know Auston Matthews, and how has he helped welcome you to the team?

Paul: He’s great. When you’re playing against someone, you don’t know what they’re really like. I didn’t know what to expect from anyone coming in, but it has been great.

He was one of the first guys to come up to me, shake my hand, and talk for a little bit. He’s awesome. He’s a great leader and a great locker-room guy, and you can see the presence he commands around the room.

What did you focus on during your offseason training?

Paul: I changed my routine a little bit this summer. I focused more on cardio, activating my hips, getting my base right, and then building muscle and strength on top of that base.

It has been good. Ever since I was traded here, I’ve also been skating a lot. We’ve had some good skates, so I’m just trying to be ready to go.

How excited are you about the team’s sports-science resources and the support Andy O’Brien’s staff can provide?

Paul: O’Brien is amazing at what he does. There is a lot that goes into it, and he has a great team around him.

Having him come in, explain his thoughts, and explain the reasoning behind everything we do and what we’re going to be doing is super exciting.

How did the fantasy-football draft go?

Paul: I think Stoli and I—there are a bunch of us playing this year—put up around 170 or 180 points, so we had a hot start.