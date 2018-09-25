Mike Babcock addressed the media after practice on Tuesday, discussing the lineup plans for the final three preseason games, the team’s plans for the goaltenders’ share of the workload, and more.

Two weeks into camp, you get an opportunity to see your three centers on their lines in the same game. What does that mean as you get into the real stuff in a week?

Babcock: Even just watching practice today, obviously, the tempo is way different. It’s just a different level. We’ll get to see real players playing against real players. The evaluation wasn’t very good last night in all positions — goalie, D, and the forwards didn’t do a very good job, didn’t look after the puck, and got outplayed. You don’t like to have that happen very often. It’s important we bounce back. We’re looking forward to the game.

How close to season-ready do you think this team is right now?

Babcock: Well, not close, but it starts October 3rd. We’ve got lots of work to do. We understand that. I think these contests we have coming up will really help us. I know Detroit is bringing their A group in here Friday night, so that will be a good thing, too. We’ve got two real good hockey games this week that will be important to get where we need to go.

Will Frederik Andersen play two of the final three?

Babcock: Yep.

He is pretty excited about the changes he’s made to his training in the offseason. What sort of room do you see for him in terms of the potential he still has to grow?

Babcock: Well, obviously, when he arrived, he was just trying to be a starter. He’s been a starter. Now he’s got to become a big team leader. You’ve got to lead in all areas — in fitness, in mental toughness, in practice habits, and in everything you do. I think Freddy is committed to that.

When I met with him and his family this summer at his home, it was very impressive, to say the least, just how bad he wants to have success and how hard he is willing to work. That is good for our team.

How many players did you actually visit this summer?

Babcock: Lots of them were covered fairly closely, the visits I had. I tried to reach out to the guys on a fairly regular basis. I try to see the people that I can see. We are fortunate that we have a lot of local guys, so you get to see those families throughout the year. I think that’s important as well. You learn a lot more about the player when you get around his family and get around his home.

How have you handled that with William Nylander? Do you stay away while the contract thing comes around?

Babcock: Yeah, I just shut it down totally. I just didn’t want him or his agent, or anyone, to be thinking I was trying to… Willy knows we want him back. We’d like him back as soon as possible. That is a business thing between them and Kyle. In saying that, it’s way easier to be ready to go if you’re here.

Your top two lines are a little disrupted with Zach Hyman hurt and William Nylander not here. How much of a distraction or worry is that for you?

Babcock: I can’t control it, so I’m not going to worry about it. I thought Trevor Moore was fantastic today. I thought he was really good. Mooresy is one of those guys who, if he gets out of his own way mentally, he is a real, real good player with lots of skill. He’s just got to be confident in his abilities. I thought that the opportunity for him was a real good one.

Patrick Marleau was saying at this age and at this point in his career, he still loves the grind of getting himself ready to play in a game, not just the game itself. You’d think that would be rare for a lot of guys at that age. What do you respect most about his approach and what do you think he might be capable of on that line with Auston?

Babcock: I think what you’re talking about there is a good example. The coach can be on you, grinding you, or whatever, but when you’ve got a player like that or a player like Tavares, and the preparation is just incredible, it’s pretty hard for you as a young guy not to watch and dig in a little bit. I always say that, to me, the difference between good and great is passion — your willingness to grind longer. That is what separates you from anyone else — you stick with it longer and dig in more and find more ways to get it done. Those are the best pros, in the end.

Will Curtis McElhinney get the other game?

Babcock: That’s our plan, yeah.

When you look at the way the roster changed with losing some of the more physical guys like Komarov and Polak and Martin, do you guys need to replace that physical side? How do you look at that?

Babcock: We’re going to find out. We think we’ve done a lot with our team. We think our team has a chance to take a step. We are going to have to do that by committee, for sure. The beauty about the season and what is coming is that we’re just going to go about it daily, and if we need to tweak our lineup over time, we’ll find a way to get that done.

I don’t go to Kyle every day and say we need one thing or another right now. Not at all. I’m just watching us play.

With that goaltending plan, can we expect Curtis is the backup on October 3rd?

Babcock: I don’t anticipate anything. I just watch. I told you that already. But good question by you.

Is Trevor Moore going to play tomorrow night?

Babcock: I don’t know yet because I don’t know about [Zach Hyman’s status].

When you divide the workload between the starter and the backup over the season, how much do you lean on the sports science guys to determine that?

Babcock: That’s great in theory. I love that one. It’s a real good one. What happens if it isn’t going the way you want?

