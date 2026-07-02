After signing a two-year, $4 million AAV contract with the Maple Leafs, forward Jack Roslovic discussed his decision to choose Toronto in free agency.

What made Toronto the right fit for you?

Roslovic: The fit for me was a little bit of familiarity, the ability to play a strong, fast game, and really the complements to my abilities and game. It is a great city and a great atmosphere. It is a mixture of a lot of things I’m excited about.

It took well into the fall before you found a team last fall. How relieved are you this time that it is done early and you know where you’re headed in September?

Roslovic: Yeah, I am excited. It is definitely a lot easier logistically on my end to get this done and get this done right on July 1st. I can take a breath, let the excitement build, and be ready for a strong training camp.

It was reported you were in contact with the Leafs last fall. Were you disappointed it didn’t come to fruition? Does this feel like a full-circle moment now?

Roslovic: Yeah, definitely. I talked to them while we were waiting. It is something where if you want any answers, you’d have to talk to my agent, but definitely, the interest was there. Obviously, there is a little bit of new management, but they do their homework. They know what has happened in the past, and I’m sure they were left over a handbook that went over some things on past players. I was one of them last year, for sure.

I think it is definitely the right time to sign here. I am excited that it happened this way and look forward to what is in store here.

Can you delve into your relationship with Auston Matthews? How well do you know each other, and how much are you looking forward to playing with him?

Roslovic: Stoked. It is going to be awesome. I am really familiar with his game. I am really familiar with the person and who he is as a guy and a leader. I’ve seen him grow in a lot of ways, and I’ve been able to be on his journey a little bit from the outside. Every time we get a chance to talk, picking up the phone has been super easy. It just feels like we left off where we started.

I am really excited to be a teammate of his and work with him every day, as we did a couple of years ago, and have a seamless transition with him.

Do you have any good stories from the development camp days with Auston Matthews?

Roslovic: Good stories? There are a lot of good stories. The one that really shot to mind is the year he had that brutal injury in his first year. Watching his work ethic and his drive when missing a whole season was admirable. He wasn’t even playing, and we knew how good he was going to be because of the way he handled himself in that situation. That was a big thing that always stuck with me.

It is an honour to be back and playing with him. That is the one thing that is a great leadership quality and is something you want to be around.

The team added a lot of new players to the roster on July 1. What excites you about the team’s playing style and how your speed might contribute to the group?

Roslovic: I think the team plays a pretty highly offensive game. They play a complete game, on top of that. The reason I say high offense is the skill. The skill is there. The talent is there, and the ability to put the puck in the net is definitely there.

For me, it is about being a complement to some of these guys and finding a role and a home, getting chemistry, and working with my talents to complement and benefit these guys — just as much as it is for me to help drive, push, and be a huge part of it. That is what I’m excited for.

Have there been any discussions with the team about your role for this coming season? You’ve played center and wing. Is there a position on the ice you feel more comfortable in?

Roslovic: I’ve played in a lot of positions and in a lot of different slots throughout my career, but in terms of the idea of being versatile, you really want to find a spot in your lineup that fits you best.

At the end of the day, everything is earned. You have to show up every day. That, for me, is the goal: for it to become home and be a staple with these guys. In terms of where that is, you won’t really know until you get in with the guys and see who you click with. I am excited to be able to play with great players all up and down the lineup.

What was the experience of playing with Connor McDavid like in Edmonton?

Roslovic: Connor and Leon are highly, highly skilled guys. There is obviously a God-gifted talent that they have there, but it’s like the story with Auston — it is the drive, the dedication, and the little things that make them special, more than any skill that was given to them. It is all work ethic. It is all your ability to come in and want to win every day, put your best foot forward in what is needed. I was really impressed by them. I can’t wait to see what this group has as well.

What number do you anticipate wearing?

Roslovic: I don’t know what number I’m going to wear with Toronto yet. We will figure that out. I need to get through [media interviews] before we figure that out.