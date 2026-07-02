After signing a two-year, $2.6 million AAV contract with the Maple Leafs, forward Brandon Duhaime discussed his decision to choose Toronto in free agency.

What made Toronto the right fit for you?

Duhaime: From looking at the history of this team and how good they’ve been over the years, I just thought it’d be a great fit. They obviously added some really good pieces from the end of the year to free agency. Just really excited to join the team.

Is it true your father has Toronto connections?

Duhaime: Yeah, my father is from there. I think he moved away pretty early in his life, but he is from there, so that is special.

As a young man in Florida, what was the experience like growing up as a hockey player?

Duhaime: It is a pretty good hockey community down here, I would say. The Panthers had some rough years when I was growing up, but there was always a pretty good hockey community down here — a lot of NHL players retiring down here, having kids, and coaching those kids. I had the privilege of having really good coaches. My dad was one, and then Jeff Chychrun played for a lot of years in the NHL. He coached us up until 12, 13, 14 years old. We had really good guidance.

What are your summers like, then? Where do you train and best prepare for the season ahead?

Duhaime: I spend my summers down in Parkland, Florida. That is where I’m from and where I grew up. I feel really comfortable down here. I have a really good gym. A lot of players are spending the summer in Ft Lauderdale or the Miami area. We get some really good skates down here and have some really good skills coaches down here as well. It is a pretty good little program.

You don’t mind dropping the gloves once in a while. Can you talk about the physical side of your game?

Duhaime: I think it is a part of my game. I wouldn’t say I go looking for it. It is more that any time you play a hard-checking game, stuff like that kind of finds you. It is super important to continue playing on the edge while being able to help a team win and playing right on that line.

Jim Hiller has spoken about team speed becoming an important identity piece for the club. What do you think you can do to help the group in an energy role?

Duhaime: I think that has always been something I’ve worked on. Growing up, it was always an emphasis for me to work on my skating. It has been a part of my game in the pro game as well. It has helped me with finding a little bit of success and playing a fast, checking game. It definitely helps.

What is your reaction to your former teammate, Alex Ovechkin, returning for another year?

Duhaime: This guy is incredible. At 41 or 42, it is incredible that this guy is still finding ways to put up 30-goal seasons. As a fan of the game, to be able to watch him and see him break those records over the past two years was pretty surreal. Growing up watching him and then being part of that was absolutely incredible.

I wish him nothing but the best this season. He is a really incredible story. I am really happy for him and his family.