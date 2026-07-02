After he was acquired by the Maple Leafs, forward Nick Paul discussed his homecoming to Toronto.

Did you have a feeling that a trade might be a possibility this offseason? When you found out you were getting traded and traded to Toronto, what did you think?

Paul: I didn’t really think anything of it this summer. It kind of hit me by surprise. But when I saw the moves we were making and picking up, you think a little bit, “Hey, this might happen.” The phone was ringing from Julien, the GM, and it was, “I guess this is happening.” I am kind of surprised by it, but I couldn’t be more excited to be coming to the Leafs.

Who have you heard from since the news that you were returning home? What have the last 12 hours been like?

Paul: Hectic. Just a lot going on. I still don’t think we’ve had the time to process.

Growing up in Mississauga, being a Leafs fan, all of my friends being Leafs fans, and going to school… I was saying before that in about an hour, I had over 600 unread messages and calls. I am completely overwhelmed with everything, but it is that excitement of everyone being fired up about me being back, me thinking about my childhood and going to games, putting on the Leafs jersey and pretending to score goals — all of it, in such a short period of time, still hasn’t settled in yet.

More than anything, it is just excitement.

Whose Leaf sweater were you wearing as a kid?

Paul: I had a bunch. I had Sundin. I had CuJo. I had a Domi jersey. Darcy Tucker. I loved it. The best part of my day was waking up in the morning, eating some cereal, and watching the highlights before school. To think I am playing for the Leafs and just going through all of those core memories growing up is pretty surreal.

Do you have any idea what number you will wear in Toronto?

Paul: I don’t know. I feel like I’ll stay with #20, but that was one of the questions one of my old buddies asked me. He was like, “I know you’ve had three numbers. Will you stick with #20 or switch it around?” I hadn’t even thought about it.

Most likely, I’ll just stick with #20. I feel like it kind of suits me now whenever I see pictures of myself. I just see #20.

It’s cliché, but it is about the front of the jersey, you know?

Can you share your history with Max Domi?

Paul: Max and I played together. My dad was our coach. My dad was strict on us, haha.

We played hockey growing up and against each other in the GTHL. We would go to games together, too, to watch his dad a couple of times. Even just going with my friends, you know how it is as a Leafs fan. I grew up in Mississauga. When we got old enough, you hop onto the Go Train right to the arena, try to get some nose bleeds right before, and keep the pockets light.

You have been in the Atlantic Division your entire career, starting with Ottawa and then in Tampa. What is your take on the Atlantic Division? How is it that Toronto kids always play so well against the Leafs? Can you use it the other way now?

Paul: The division is great. We know that. There are a lot of great teams, and it is a tough division. Teams keep getting stacked up. A lot of moves.

Something about Toronto… In my first playoff coming back, I had a lot of energy and excitement. I have just always, in my career, wanted big moments. That is what fires me up. I like it when the pressure is on. Game 7 was just one of those where I was just feeling it that game.

To do it in your home city, my family and brother came out to a bunch of games. For that playoff game, they were there. It is something about Toronto. You grow up in the mecca. You grew up a Leafs fan. It just means a little more coming back to play against them.

To play with them is definitely giving me a whole other excitement level. It will be cool the first time I step on the ice for that first game.

It was a tough year for you last season with the injury and the surgery. Some of your numbers were down. As you reflect on it, what was your biggest takeaway from this past season?

Paul: It just leaves a bad taste in my mouth, having a bad year like that. I don’t like to make excuses or anything. Were the injuries ideal? Definitely not. But the best thing I did was get my wrist healthy. I couldn’t even stickhandle; it hurt so badly. Getting that surgery was a must. A high-ankle sprain is not fun.

But, at the end of the day, when I look back and am trying, it puts a little fire in my belly. I wasn’t happy with it. Going into the summer, I knew it was going to be a big one. Getting traded to the Leafs and getting a new opportunity in a city I grew up in adds even more fuel to the fire. I don’t know how many more logs I can get in there before it overflows.

Will you train in Toronto in the offseason?

Paul: I had been staying here in Tampa for the last couple of years. I’ve been skating with [Kucherov] and doing the drills on the same ice. We’ve been doing that five days a week — two hours on the ice, power training. This year, I switched it up a little bit. I have been working with a private trainer who works with all athletes in different sports — mostly football and hockey in our group — for private sessions.

I’ve just been taking care of the body, making sure I feel healthy, and honestly, this is one of the best I’ve felt with my body. No aches or pains. I’ve taken care of everything. I’ve been working really hard and skating.

I’ve been [in Tampa] for a little bit, but I am definitely going to come back to Toronto and see if I can skate with a couple of guys, say hello to everybody, and try to meet the staff. It’s a little early right now, but we’ll see who is in town, what staff is in, and pop my face in and say hello to everybody to get acquainted.