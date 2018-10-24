After a longer-than-intended sabbatical, the boys are back for Episode #4 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove podcast, featuring a line-by-line and pairing-by-pairing breakdown of the Leafs first nine games of the season as well as a quick discussion on the ongoing William Nylander saga.
Episode 4 Overview
- 0:00 – Overall impressions of the team to start the year
- 7:50 – Impressions of the first line (and general views on Auston Matthews)
- 15:30 – Impressions of the “2nd line” (Zach Hyman, John Tavares, Mitch Marner)
- 20:00 – Impressions of the 3rd line (Par Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown)
- 25:00 – Impressions of the 4th line (Andreas Johnsson, Frederik Gauthier, Josh Leivo)
- 30:00 – Overall impressions of the defence
- 44:00 – Team construction issues
- 47:00 – William Nylander contract discussion
Subscribe and Listen to the episode on iTunes by clicking the link below!
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/maple-leafs-hotstove/id841681245
Recorded: October 23rd, 2018
Loading...