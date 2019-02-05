Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 6-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, marking the Leafs’ first two-game winning streak of 2019.

On breaking through on the power play with the help of Jake Muzzin’s shot from the top:

I think we got credited for one power-play goal but actually scored two. I thought his shot was important in that. The way teams have played against us on the power play, they just stay deep down low and don’t respect the tops. I thought Muzz’s area with his shot really helped. The other thing is he’s a big body. He knows how to play. You don’t win two Stanley Cups by accident. He knows how to play. He’s really good in his own zone. He’s got a good outlet pass. He’s a big body and plays real hard between the whistles. Obviously, with his experience and the kind of man he is, he is going to make us better.

On Andreas Johnsson (four-point night) hitting his stride after a slow start to the season:

You got back over Johnny’s career here with the Leafs, he’s started the same here every year, so we’re going to have to change something there. But obviously, he’s a good player and he’s got a tenacity. He makes people mad out there, which I like. He goes into the hard areas and is not scared to go to the hard areas, and that’s why he has the puck a lot. He obviously had himself a good night.

On the difference in William Nylander after he set up the Connor Brown goal then scored his own:

Obviously, confidence. He’s got the ability, as we all know. We think he has a chance to be a real important part for us. He’s just got to get his confidence back. You get confidence back by working and competing and doing good things. That’s how you get rewarded — you work hard. It’s like anybody who is a scorer. All you’ve got to do is look at a guy like Matthews. He goes through a period where he doesn’t score, and as soon as they score, it’s like an adrenaline level and then you see it in their play and their jump.

On Nylander reminding us what he can do with his shot on his goal: