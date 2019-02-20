Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues to close out its six-game road trip at 3-2-1.

On the team’s performance after falling behind 2-0:

I didn’t mind our first right away. As the period went on in the first, they took the period over and played harder and won the battles and won the races. I thought we got the game going real well in the second period and in the third period. Obviously, they had three power plays and we had none. I thought that was a factor in the game. I would’ve liked to have seen us crawl our way back and win the game, but I thought we did a lot of good things here today in the latter half of the game to set ourselves up for success and I was impressed with a lot of our players.

On William Nylander’s play covering for Nazem Kadri down the middle:

I thought good. The first couple of shifts, maybe not as good defensively. In the third period, I thought he was good defensively and offensively and was a factor in the game. We had some good looks where we missed the net and I thought Willy and Kap were two of those guys in that area. I thought he played well.

On when he found out Kadri wasn’t going to return to the game:

When I came in after the first period. I didn’t know what was going on or anything like that, but obviously, he got bumped into. Whatever they do here in these situations…

On his overall impressions of the team’s six-game road trip (3-2-1):

I liked our road trip a lot. I didn’t like our game in Phoenix. Other than that, I liked our game every night. I mean, I would’ve liked to have had a better first here. And yet, you’ve got to give them credit. They’re a good team that is playing well. They’re a big, long team on the back. When you’re long like that, you create a lot of turnovers just because you take up so much space. But I liked our road trip with the exception of our game in Phoenix.

On what the team did to work their way back into the game and get a point out of it: