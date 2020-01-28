The Toronto Maple Leafs returned from the break with a complete-ish effort as they defeated the Nashville Predators by a score of 5-2 on Monday night.

First Period

The game started with the Predators on the front foot, establishing puck control and winning the majority of the puck races in the early stages. Somewhat against the run of play, William Nylander took off for an airmail play that Rasmus Sandin read and executed perfectly for his third assist in three-and-a-bit games since his recall.

Great stretch pass by Sandin leads to a Nylander goal. 1-0 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/F5J8mEiuVp — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

That’s quite the way to establish a new career-high for William Nylander (23 goals), as he forewent the deke option that has let him down frequently when one-on-one with the goalie this season and confidently buried past Pekka Rinne with a well-placed finish.

Exactly 40 seconds later, the Predators erased the deficit on an odd-man rush after the Leafs got caught with four below the hashmarks. With Justin Holl already in deep, the Leafs lost their F3 when Auston Matthews took a gamble on the play — anticipating Marner would come out with a 50/50 puck — and lost the bet.

A turnover leads to a goal for Granlund. 1-1. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/7hBcJI59SH — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

After a few minutes of sloppy play from both sides in their first period back from an extended break, the Leafs generated a strong offensive-zone shift to give themselves a 2-1 lead.

Great cycle work ends with Hyman scoring in tight. 2-1 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/YBdp23MWHc — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Zach Hyman’s ability to out-battle defensemen and claim prime real estate in front of the net again led to something positive, and the Leafs‘ winger continues to ride a hot stick with 13 goals (shooting 20%) in his first 31 games.

Not long after, the Leafs got a scare when Andersen went down hard in an accidental collision with Frederik Gauthier.

Gauthier accidentally collides with Andersen who was shaken up. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/h55VR9g0eZ — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

While it was a sloppy first period overall, one Leaf who continued to look sharp right from the get-go was Rasmus Sandin:

Sandin helps start a breakout from his end. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/uyplFk23NK — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

With the period drawing to a close, Andersen looked a little shaky as he lost track of the puck on a relatively harmless shot from the top of the circle off the rush.

Andersen makes the save but loses track of the rebound. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kEBLzlEbyt — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

A returning Jake Muzzin was in the vicinity to collect the rebound, and Andersen got to the first intermission without conceding a second goal, setting the stage for a strong final 40 minutes from the Leafs goaltender.

The Leafs emerged from the opening period with a 60/40 deficit in possession but were leading in high-danger chances, expected Goals, and on the scoreboard.

Second Period

The second period was much better in terms of overall territorial control by the Maple Leafs, as they owned over 62% of the shot attempts, outchanced the Predators heavily (7-1 in high danger areas), and increased their lead to a commanding 4-1 advantage.

A scramble in front and Sandin has his first NHL goal. 3-1 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/b6rx0I7nhK — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Four minutes into the period, the 3-1 goal started with more good work off of the cycle and a nifty play from Nylander, in particular, to free the puck up past two Predators for Alex Kerfoot to take out front. With a nod to Mattias Ekholm for taking out his own goaltender, good anticipation from Rasmus Sandin put him in a position to bury confidently into the gaping net.

In addition to tightening up more through the neutral zone and denying clean entries at the line, the Leafs were coming out of their own zone cleaner in the second period and spent most of the 20 minutes on offense.

Nice play by Kerfoot to settle things down and help start a breakout. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RKlEcRZSwZ — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Minutes later, the Leafs got a power-play opportunity, where they generated some good looks. While they technically didn’t find the back of the net with a man-advantage, they were able to break through just seconds after the expiration of the PP.

That’s a vintage Spezza snipe into a very tight window over Pekka Rinne’s shoulder.

Pierre Engvall didn’t seem to be fazed by the long rest; he was flying throughout this game at center ice, tracking back hard defensively and bursting through the middle a few times for chances in alone on Rinne.

Engvall steals the puck and gets a great look on the breakaway. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/3bCAHsNM00 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Engvall uses his speed to create a scoring chance. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VhU2NEJzSl — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Despite carrying the lion’s share of the possession, Toronto found themselves down a man after Justin Holl took an extra piece out of Roman Josi along the wall as Josi chipped the puck in deep. On the ensuing penalty kill, Andersen came up with his biggest save of the night.

In the dying seconds of the period, the Leafs kept the pressure up with some quality looks off the cycle.

Great patience by Sandin and he gets the shot through. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/x18Sk7DJiO — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Safe to say no one is too bent out of shape that Sandin’s entry-level contract has officially kicked in.

Third Period

Early in the third period, the Leafs continued to keep the pace up in possession of the multi-goal lead.

Moore leads the breakout all on his own. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/froWGn5RDb — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

The physicality ratcheted up a notch as both teams got chippy at times. One instance involved Filip Forsberg taking a run at John Tavares, who returned the favour shortly after.

Tavares takes a run at Forsberg. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/NkXi3vJuBf — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

In between some strong sequences in the offensive zone from the Leafs, Andersen stood tall amongst a flurry of scoring chances, with this one his best of the period:

Andersen does a barrel roll and makes the stop. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Bn1ZMCtqGU — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

With the game clock ticking down fast thanks to very few whistles and long stretches of solid how-to-play-with-the-lead hockey by the Leafs, Travis Dermott iced the puck and Victor Arvidsson took advantage off the faceoff.

While the Leafs’ wingers could’ve done a better job of closing down off of the lost faceoff, Andersen would’ve liked to hold onto that one versus spitting it out into the danger zone; in his defense, it was a knuckler from Ekholm on a puck that was wobbling on edge.

Despite an immediate timeout call by Sheldon Keefe — who tried to nip any self-doubt among his group in the bud coming off of some ugly losses before the break — that goal gave the Predators some real life, and the Leafs sagged a little too much for the coach’s liking. The Preds turned up the heat with a barrage of scoring chances that Andersen and a little puck luck around the goal managed to keep out. After a sustained full-court press from Nashville, Auston Matthews put it away with his third career empty netter — his second in his last four games.

After the Predators pressed for a few minutes, Matthews seals it with an ENG. 5-2 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/IUWcTfOsIU — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Post-Game Notes

While the first period was sloppy at times and the finish could’ve been cleaner, this was a good effort overall coming out of the break, especially knowing the team was never going to be at its sharpest execution-wise. They were opportunistic in the first period before dominating the second frame and playing a good third with the lead up until the 4-2 Nashville goal. It wasn’t a perfect 60-minute effort, but there were enough sustained spells of the kind of up-tempo, possession-positive, offensively-threatening Keefe hockey we were accustomed to prior to the recent dip, backed by a cleaner effort in their own zone in protecting the critical areas of the ice and — at least from the second-period onward — denying the defensive blue line more successfully/aggressively.

Rasmus Sandin was among the Leafs’ best players on the backend, showing off his patience with the puck all night long, making heads-up plays at both ends of the ice, and potting his first career NHL goal. Playing alongside C ody Ceci , the duo combined for an impressive 64.29 CF%, 62.50 FF%, a 76.84 xGF%, a 73.33 SCF%, and a 77.78 HDCF% at even strength. With this being his 10th NHL game of the season, the first year of his now entry-level deal kicks in and he will become an RFA after the 2021-22 season. The Leafs shouldn’t be concerned about ELC seasons as much as the RFA window; knowing Morgan Rielly will return before the end of the season, Sandin likely won’t play in the 30+ games required to make that a consideration (40 GP are needed to accrue a season for free agency purposes) — although who knows if Sandin keep this up, especially knowing there are going to be no shortage of important games down the stretch.

was among the Leafs’ best players on the backend, showing off his patience with the puck all night long, making heads-up plays at both ends of the ice, and potting his first career NHL goal. Playing alongside , the duo combined for an impressive 64.29 CF%, 62.50 FF%, a 76.84 xGF%, a 73.33 SCF%, and a 77.78 HDCF% at even strength. With this being his 10th NHL game of the season, the first year of his now entry-level deal kicks in and he will become an RFA after the 2021-22 season. The Leafs shouldn’t be concerned about ELC seasons as much as the RFA window; knowing Morgan Rielly will return before the end of the season, Sandin likely won’t play in the 30+ games required to make that a consideration (40 GP are needed to accrue a season for free agency purposes) — although who knows if Sandin keep this up, especially knowing there are going to be no shortage of important games down the stretch. Countryman William Nylander also had a strong performance, doing most of the heavy lifting for his line. Him, John Tavares, and Alexander Kerfoot combined to record a 52.38 CF%, a 50.00 FF%, a 56.93 xGF%, a 54.55 SCF%, and an 83.33 HDCF% at 5v5. Nylander did a great job jumping on loose pucks, generating quality looks off he cycle and using his wheels to set up chances off the rush. He got rewarded with a nice goal that set a career-high in that category, and he could’ve had two or three. Many were anticipating a bounce-back season for Nylander, but a new career-high in goals by game #50 is probably surpassing even those expectations. After some rough outings in the week prior to the break, the Tavares line had a much better go of it tonight, albeit without a real ‘marquee’ center to contend with like the McDavids and Toews of the world.

also had a strong performance, doing most of the heavy lifting for his line. Him, and combined to record a 52.38 CF%, a 50.00 FF%, a 56.93 xGF%, a 54.55 SCF%, and an 83.33 HDCF% at 5v5. Nylander did a great job jumping on loose pucks, generating quality looks off he cycle and using his wheels to set up chances off the rush. He got rewarded with a nice goal that set a career-high in that category, and he could’ve had two or three. Many were anticipating a bounce-back season for Nylander, but a new career-high in goals by game #50 is probably surpassing even those expectations. After some rough outings in the week prior to the break, the Tavares line had a much better go of it tonight, albeit without a real ‘marquee’ center to contend with like the McDavids and Toews of the world. The Marlies conditioning stint looked to be a wise choice for Jake Muzzin : He led all Leaf skaters with over 22 minutes of ice time and didn’t look behind the pace in his first game back by any means. The d-core looked to be back into more of a natural configuration with Muzzin next to Holl for the heavier lifting, with Dermott – Barrie slotted in behind those two. Trevor Moore , meanwhile, provided good legs and needed to fill in for Kasperi Kapanen for some shifts with the Pierre Engvall line after Kapanen left the game with an arm injury (which doesn’t sound too serious as X-rays were negative).

: He led all Leaf skaters with over 22 minutes of ice time and didn’t look behind the pace in his first game back by any means. The d-core looked to be back into more of a natural configuration with Muzzin next to Holl for the heavier lifting, with Dermott – Barrie slotted in behind those two. , meanwhile, provided good legs and needed to fill in for Kasperi Kapanen for some shifts with the Pierre Engvall line after Kapanen left the game with an arm injury (which doesn’t sound too serious as X-rays were negative). No one on the Leafs roster needed a big game more than Frederik Andersen , and he delivered with one of his best performances in the month of January. He finished the night with a .944 SV%, a 2.01 GAA, a .750 HDSV%, and stopped 34 of 36 shots against. After some early jitters, Andersen settled in, looked calm and poised in the crease, and made some big saves, including a momentum-stopper on the power-play where he stretched post-to-post to deny Kyle Turris on a backdoor play. Side note: Andersen’s new pads look incredible, and I hope he keeps them on for the remainder of the season.

, and he delivered with one of his best performances in the month of January. He finished the night with a .944 SV%, a 2.01 GAA, a .750 HDSV%, and stopped 34 of 36 shots against. After some early jitters, Andersen settled in, looked calm and poised in the crease, and made some big saves, including a momentum-stopper on the power-play where he stretched post-to-post to deny Kyle Turris on a backdoor play. Side note: Andersen’s new pads look incredible, and I hope he keeps them on for the remainder of the season. Sunday’s shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s death shook the sports world and beyond to its core. As Sheldon Keefe alluded to, it was tough news to process and it made for a difficult practice on Sunday. Visible in the comments from the likes of Muzzin and Auston Matthews, it’s clear Kobe made an indelible impact not just within the sport of basketball but on multiple generations of aspiring professional athletes and big dreamers of all kinds all over the globe. He was also an inspiring family man who while intensely professionally-driven, always made sure to put his kids above all else. Rest in Peace Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Alyssa, Kerri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

Clips of the Night

The Leafs and Predators had a moment of silence in light of Kobe Bryant's death. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/iH16BaGycB — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 28, 2020

Notable Stats

William Nylander's first period goal in Nashville is his 23rd of the season, establishing a new career-high. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 28, 2020

The @MapleLeafs have scored four or more goals in seven consecutive road games for the third time in franchise history (excluding shootout-deciding goals). The others: 7 GP from Oct. 27 – Nov. 18, 1981

7 GP from Oct. 5 – Nov. 2, 1983

#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/g0cqWiAwD5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2020

Auston Matthews became the first @MapleLeafs player to score 35-plus goals through his first 50 games of a season since Dave Andreychuk (39 in 50 GP) and Wendel Clark (37 in 50 GP) in 1993-94. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/cBK1U2BreF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2020

Rasmus Sandin's second period goal is the first of his NHL career. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 28, 2020

Believe that goal makes Sandin the first Maple Leaf born in the 2000s to score. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) January 28, 2020

Rasmus Sandin is the 13th teenage defenceman in #Leafs history to score a goal — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 28, 2020

The last time the Leafs scored on the @PredsNHL was March 22, 2018:https://t.co/Bb7yfJQCk0 — melissa (@catfishthrower) January 28, 2020

