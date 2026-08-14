Jack Roslovic joined Overdrive to discuss his decision to sign with the Maple Leafs, his familiarity with Auston Matthews, what he learned playing alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton, and how he sees himself fitting into a much-changed Toronto lineup.

How’s the offseason going?

Roslovic: It’s going great. We’re actually up in Toronto already, so we’re just getting settled, getting into the new facilities. It’s been fun.

Is that standard practice for you, getting into town in August, or is this a new rhythm for you?

Roslovic: Not really. Right now, it’s just getting comfortable with the city, obviously getting settled and getting a place. We’re just excited to be here, meet all the new people, and get familiar with the city a bit.

What went into your decision to choose Toronto as your next destination?

Roslovic: A mixture of everything. They’re a team that, you could say, didn’t have their best year last year, but it’s a team that is new, young, vibrant, and ready to win. There are a couple of familiar faces around, and it’s a really cool, really good style of hockey that is exciting. I just wanted to be a part of it.

There is a lot of turnover, too. Last year didn’t go so well. There is new management, a new coaching staff, and potentially eight, nine, or 10 new players in the opening-night lineup. Does that make your transition easier, knowing there are so many other new players coming into the room at the same time? Maybe it allows you to feel a little more comfortable early in camp.

Roslovic: Yeah, I think there is a mixture of both. Obviously, with some new faces around, it creates a little bit more in the camaraderie department, but I think that is never a bad thing for anyone.

I think we’re all super excited about being able to do that, and I think the core group that has been here for many years is excited about it as well. The ability to keep pushing, and as fast as we can start pushing the ship with them, is going to be really fun.

One of those core players is Auston Matthews, who you played with in the U.S. program growing up. What do you know about Auston as a leader and someone who sets the tone in the room? If you end up playing together, how do you think you might be able to pick up where you left off?

Roslovic: We played in juniors together and had a lot of success at that level. I’ve been watching him from afar a bit. Obviously, we’re still close friends, and watching the way he has grown as a person and as a player, it’s remarkable to see what he has done.

Being the captain here obviously isn’t an easy thing to do, but the way he plays and the way I know he exerts himself on a daily basis is awesome.

Once again, I’m just excited to get pushing with him, be able to play, and pick up some things that will translate to my game.

You’re 10 years into your NHL career and coming off two straight 20-goal seasons. You’ve played in a handful of places. You still have your head down and are trying to be the best you can be. But when your grandkids ask what it was like to play with Connor McDavid, what do you think you might say?

Roslovic: Every team, you kind of become a sponge and pick up things, and that is one of the many benefits of being on different teams.

The ability to keep pushing no matter what stage of your career you’re at, I think you find that with all of the great players. It was pretty amazing to watch what he did every day.

There are always those one or two guys where you’re kind of like, “All right, that’s special.” For him, it was impressive to not only see his work on the ice every day, but also what goes into it behind the scenes that not many others see.

What about Leon Draisaitl? In some ways, it feels like he can get lost in the shuffle because McDavid commands so much necessary and deserved oxygen. Battling against Draisaitl in practice, he must have been quite the challenge. He is a moose out there.

Roslovic: Yeah, he is obviously very impressive, too. Two different styles of games there.

Like I said, just being able to be on a team with them for a year and watch them go to work, you take a lot of pieces out from both of their games.

The Leafs have an unusual schedule early in the season, with several of the biggest road trips packed into the first half. It could be tough, but could there be a benefit to that? With so many new players on the team, could spending that much time on the road early actually help the group bond?

Roslovic: Yeah, I think you kind of answered your question there. It’s the ability to get on the road, get everybody in the same room, and really just get into this thing headfirst.

Like I said, with those 10 new guys, it is obviously a little bit different of a situation. But it is very exciting to be able to knock out those road games and those long road trips early and then figure it out the rest of the way.

At this point in your career, what is the focus for you during the offseason? Are there particular aspects of your conditioning, strength, or game that you are trying to improve?

Roslovic: Just trying to stay healthy, stay strong, and stay fast.

Every year, you have an overall view of what your last season looked like, so you know what there is to work on and what there is to get stronger at. It’s about having the ability to self-evaluate and manage your time throughout the summertime to figure out what that body of work has to look like.

I think I’m hitting the nail on the head here, so I’m just doing what I know is best and what I think is best.

Has Jim Hiller or the coaching staff given you any indication yet of how they see you fitting in? If you were pitching yourself to the coaching staff, how would you suggest they could get the most out of Jack Roslovic this season?

Roslovic: I think we’re obviously going to sit down. Like I said, it’s August, but the grind starts. They’re there in the office, and they’re working.

There is going to be an evaluation period and some kinks to work out, so we’ll figure it out.