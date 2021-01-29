On Mitch Marner’s all-situations — on defense, PK, PP — contributions:

I think we understate how far he has come defensively in the last couple of seasons. Coaches really trust him down the stretch late in games. I think he might be the team’s best penalty killer at this point — maybe other than Ilya Mikheyev, who seems to be good for an odd-man rush once or twice a game on the penalty kill.

Marner has the ability to break a game open on a penalty kill, he is good at taking away the passing lanes, he has a good stick. At five on five offensively, he hasn’t been as dynamic as you’d maybe want to see, but I’d argue he’s probably been the most defensively responsible forward who has played alongside Morgan Rielly when he is jumping up and he is in behind the net sometimes. He is getting back to make sure there are two players back so there are no odd-man rushes.

On the power play, he has been one of the best passers in the league. I think he leads the league in power-play assists per 60 minutes. You trust him there.

He is a special player offensively and a special passer. You want to see a little more from him at five on five, but with his impact on the penalty kill and his impact defensively, the fact that you can trust him late in the game with the lead — that is something you wouldn’t have said about him in his first year or two in the league. He is now one of the most trusted players defensively on the team.

We don’t talk about that aspect of his game enough. I think it has come a really long way.