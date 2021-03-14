Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night that dropped the Leafs’ record to 19-8-2 on the season.
On why it was difficult for the team to generate offense in this game:
I thought we had a real hard time stringing together two passes tonight.
On Frederik Andersen’s game at this point in the season:
I didn’t think anybody had a good game for us tonight.
On whether there will be any lineup changes in Ottawa tomorrow:
We don’t have much flexibility at all to be able to make lineup changes within our roster and how it is. I am not expecting any.
On whether there is any chance Jack Campbell will be available:
Unsure. We’ll have to see. He wasn’t available today. That was the word I got. He remains day-to-day for us.
On going 1-2-0 in the three-game series vs. the Jets:
Within the three games, I think you saw different storylines and different parts of what was going on. They present unique challenges. Certainly, it is as deep or the deepest forward group we have seen in the division. They’ve got game breakers. If you make mistakes, they make you pay for them.
In the first two games, I don’t think we made many mistakes. When they did, we capitalized. Obviously, goaltending was the strength of their games in the first two. Today, we just didn’t have a good game. We just weren’t sharp mentally. We weren’t sharp physically. We couldn’t get our game going.
Credit to them for how they played. They forechecked hard. They had good sticks on the puck and made it difficult for us for sure. They made good on their chances.
We just weren’t even close tonight with how we played.