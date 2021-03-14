Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night that dropped the Leafs’ record to 19-8-2 on the season.

On why it was difficult for the team to generate offense in this game:

I thought we had a real hard time stringing together two passes tonight.

On Frederik Andersen’s game at this point in the season:

I didn’t think anybody had a good game for us tonight.

On whether there will be any lineup changes in Ottawa tomorrow:

We don’t have much flexibility at all to be able to make lineup changes within our roster and how it is. I am not expecting any.

On whether there is any chance Jack Campbell will be available:

Unsure. We’ll have to see. He wasn’t available today. That was the word I got. He remains day-to-day for us.

On going 1-2-0 in the three-game series vs. the Jets: