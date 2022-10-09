Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the final game of the preseason.

On the team’s performance:

I liked our second and third periods a lot. I didn’t like much about the first period. We got some of that stuff out of our system. I thought we played a good second period. There was a lot of special teams time in the third. Both on the penalty kill — particularly with our goaltending on the penalty kill — and on the power play, we came alive in that period. To that end, it is a good finish to the preseason. We are ready to move on.

On William Nylander’s play at center and if he would consider using him there if John Tavares isn’t available on Wednesday:

I am comfortable with Willy playing center any time. If that answers the question, I guess that is the case. Regardless of John’s situation, I have used Willy at center at different times. I don’t have any real hesitation with that. I think that was a good opportunity to give him some reps there. Whether he is playing center or even when playing wing, at times, with the way the game is played, you end up having to play down low and play center a lot of the time, even as a winger. The more time that you can get there at a time like this in the preseason, it just makes you more comfortable when hockey happens and requires you to play that role.

On Denis Malgin’s camp showing:

He had a good camp. He obviously produced. It is a big part of who he is and what he does. I think he was also just competitive and hard on the puck. He forechecked when it was time to forecheck. I think, if you are him coming in and you make a checklist of the things you want to get accomplished, he did a pretty good job of accomplishing it.

On the final decisions ahead of Monday’s roster deadline:

I think there are still discussions. There are a number of factors at play from salary cap to injury to waivers and all of these kinds of things. There is a lot happening. It only makes sense — and we will — take every minute that we have to make the appropriate decisions because of the injuries and salary cap situation.

On the performance of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov in the preseason:

First of all, I came into this camp with nothing but optimism about our goaltending. I really believe in both goalies — in particular their talent, and we talked about their experience. I came into this camp with great optimism with the way they have approached their offseason and training camp. It gave me every reason for confidence and belief. We understand the questions and the things that come with the changes that we made and with some of the results that those guys have gotten. We have nothing but optimism. Those guys have just delivered. They are just focused on getting better and being prepared. Both guys played extremely well for me. Erik Kallgren did not get a lot of time in the net in the games, but throughout the game and when he was in the net, he also did a great job. When we look at all three guys and look at our depth in that position coming out of this camp, we can’t be anything but pleased.

On Jake Muzzin’s first game of preseason: