Gavin McKenna discusses the moment he was drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs, his journey to this point, and the prospect of playing in Toronto with captain Auston Matthews.

How did it feel to hear your name finally called, and at #1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

McKenna: Special moment, for sure. This is a dream come true, to hug my family, walk up on the stage, and see Justin Bieber. This isn’t what I imagined when I was a young kid. It is so much better. The fact that it is here is really special.

What is it like feeling the love of Leafs Nation already?

McKenna: It feels good. I love those fans already. It is one of the most passionate fan bases out there. I’m looking forward to getting started. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Can you talk about your journey from Whitehorse all the way to the stage tonight with Justin Bieber and Auston Matthews? And what did you say to John Chayka at the top of that mountain?

McKenna: I don’t know if there was anything at the top of that mountain, but it was a special moment. I got to hug my family, who have done everything for me to get to this point. The fact that I go to experience with them, and all of the family members I have — they’re all in my suit, and I am thinking of all of them.

It was a special moment and one I’ll remember forever. If I were a young kid telling myself this is where I’d be, I’d be in shock.

Through this process, what makes you most proud of yourself? What is it like to be going to be like stepping on the ice for your first game in that jersey?

McKenna: I think what I am most proud of is just this year. There were a lot of ups and downs, on the ice and off the ice. I was by myself at a young age in a new city in college, so to get through all of that stuff — I am pretty proud of myself for that.

Stepping onto that ice at one of the coolest rinks out there will be exciting. I cannot wait for that day to come.

When did you realize, amid all of the build-up in the presentation by Justin Bieber, that it was you who was the first-overall selection?

McKenna: He was looking at me, so I was kind of thinking maybe. I am a huge Justin Bieber fan. Playing his song for my walk-up was a pretty cool moment.

Crazy. Just crazy what is going on right now.

If you could choose a current or former Leaf to share a hockey card with, who would it be, and why?

McKenna: Auston Matthews, my captain. I think he is a guy I am looking forward to getting to meet and potentially play with. I have watched him in the last few years. Special player.

It was only hypothetical earlier this evening, but what does it mean to think about possibly playing on a line now with Matthews?

McKenna: Yeah, he is obviously on the first line. I will have to prove myself to be able to play with a player like that, but that is my goal. He is a special player. If I got the opportunity to play with him, I think my game is obviously as a playmaker, and he is a shooter. I think we could complement each other pretty well.

As I said, I have to work toward that. That is my goal.

What is your sense of what this moment means to the community of Whitehorse?

McKenna: I think they’re all pretty excited. That place has meant the world to me. There is a big draft watch party in the Yukon right now. I know a lot of people at home are watching me. The support they’ve given me throughout the years has been second to none.

Without those communities in the Yukon who supported me and helped me with funds to go down south, I wouldn’t be here. The Yukon is a place I will always call home. I’ll always carry that pride with me.

What does it mean to you to be a First Nations person selected first overall? What could it mean to a 10 or 12-year-old who wants to play hockey?

McKenna: I think it will show them that anything is possible. I want to make those young kids believe in themselves. I want to be a good role model for all of them.

It is a dream come true. All of those young kids, when I go home and see them, I can see the smiles on their faces, and it means the world to me. If I can be a good role model to them, it is all I can ask for.

What do you hope to do with this big platform in front of you now?

McKenna: I just want to leave a good example. I want to be a good role model for all of the young kids. I want to be known as a good hockey player, but I want to be known as a better person. I’ll make sure I’m doing everything I can to be a good role model and treat everyone with respect.

What do you see in the city of Toronto and the fan base there now that you’re officially a Maple Leaf?

McKenna: I can’t wait to get going. I’ve been seeing team posts for the last month or so here. I love it. I can’t wait to get going. It is one of the most passionate fan bases out there. I can’t wait.

How do you feel about facing the pressure in the biggest hockey market?

McKenna: I’ve said it before that I think pressure is a privilege. When you go to a fan base like that and do well, it is the best spot to be. It is the biggest market out there. I am confident in myself, and I want to do [well]. Hopefully, the fan base falls in love with me, and it’s a good time.

You’re the first former WHL player to go first overall since your cousin, Connor Bedard. What do you think of that connection?

McKenna: Pretty cool. Obviously, he is an unbelievable player and a great person. He has helped me throughout the years when I’ve needed advice. It has been a big motivation to watch him and see what he is doing. It makes me believe in myself. It is a pretty cool moment.

How did your time in Medicine Hat help you reach this goal?

McKenna: It taught me a lot. It taught me how close you have to be with your teammates to win. My coach Willie (Desjardins) taught me so much. He has been through it all. He always held me accountable. No matter how well I was playing, he always wanted what was best for me.

It is a special place. I love that place. It taught me a lot about how to be a good person, be good in the community, and to have fun with it. Those are some of the best years of my life, as I said. I am grateful for that place.

This is one of the best moments of your life. What would you tell a younger you about any advice you’d have?

McKenna: I don’t know… I’d tell him we got it done. He’d be pretty happy. This is obviously the first step in a new chapter of my life. I wouldn’t give him any advice, honestly.