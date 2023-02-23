Ryan O'Reilly, Mitch Marner, Justin Holl, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
In Episode 45 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli, GoddTill, and Danny D talk about the addition of Ryan O’Reilly, line construction with ROR and Noel Acciari in the fold, if the team needs to add a defenseman before the deadline, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • A big night in Buffalo for Ryan O’Reilly and the Maple Leafs (2:30)
  • On the need for a defenseman and the value of Rasmus Sandin (8:00)
  • The questions remaining heading into the playoffs for Kyle Dubas & the Leafs (18:30)
  • What is different about the team this year that gives the boys belief? (27:20)
  • Weighing the options with O’Reilly in the top six or at third-line center (31:30)
  • A fond farewell to fellow Barilkosphere OGs Pension Plan Puppets (45:00)
MLHS Staff
