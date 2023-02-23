Advertisement
In Episode 45 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli, GoddTill, and Danny D talk about the addition of Ryan O’Reilly, line construction with ROR and Noel Acciari in the fold, if the team needs to add a defenseman before the deadline, and much more.
Episode Overview
- A big night in Buffalo for Ryan O’Reilly and the Maple Leafs (2:30)
- On the need for a defenseman and the value of Rasmus Sandin (8:00)
- The questions remaining heading into the playoffs for Kyle Dubas & the Leafs (18:30)
- What is different about the team this year that gives the boys belief? (27:20)
- Weighing the options with O’Reilly in the top six or at third-line center (31:30)
- A fond farewell to fellow Barilkosphere OGs Pension Plan Puppets (45:00)