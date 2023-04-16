Advertisement

After practice on Saturday, Jon Cooper discussed preparations for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series against the Maple Leafs.

Practice Lines – April 15

#GoBolts practice lines and D-pairings: Stamkos-Point-Kucherov

Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Eyssimont

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry Hedman-Perbix

Sergachev-Raddysh

Cole-Cernak

Fleury-Bogosian — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 15, 2023

What kind of challenge does matching up with a player like Mitch Marner present?

Cooper: He is one of the best players in the league. He is so creative with the puck. He is elusive. He is really, really smart as well.

The thing is that we can’t be chasing him around the rink. We have a plan to be in the structure we’re in, but in the end, you just hope to contain these guys. You are not going to completely shut them down. They are too gifted as players.

If we can contain them and put them in positions that they might be a little more comfortable in, that is what we have to do.

Last year, Brandon Hagel was on the shutdown line and did a pretty good job in that role. Is this year going to be a year where you are going to try to get him the puck in more offensive situations where he can contribute?

Cooper: It is hard to say. You have to wait until the series begins. I understand we just played them the other night, but I don’t think that game has any bearing on what is going to go on or who is going to be matched up against who.

We are starting on the road, so in terms of our control over what goes on, it is going to be a little tougher to get what we want or what we feel is needed. But Hags is a big part of our team. He plays all special teams and five-on-five. He checks. He can score. He will be asked to do a lot.

After the team clinched, you were able to get Andrei Vasilevskiy some rest. What is most important for him — is it the mental rest or the physical rest? He is obviously a creature of habit.

Cooper: Probably both for him. Again, what we have done every year is put Vasi in the best position to have success in the playoffs. If he wants to rest, we give him rest. If he wants to play, he plays.

I think this has been good for him. He is going to jump into this series and he will game it out like he always does. A big part for us is that the playoffs are a grind. You have to rest the mind, but you have to build a little strength in the body. He has been in the gym doing things. It is all in preparation for Game 1.

You have a couple of defensemen who are going to be playing in their first playoff series and playing significant minutes. How do you help ease them into the playoff-style?

Cooper: Until you have actually been in the games, it is hard to really replicate it for the players. They have been playing NHL games. They have played in front of big crowds and all of that stuff.

The Stanley Cup playoffs — in Toronto — are naturally a big deal, but I’ll be honest: Once the puck drops, the guys are pretty focused on playing hockey.

Are you worried about them overthinking or being overly cautious?

Cooper: You hope not. It is understandable if they are. We don’t want the guys playing not to make mistakes. We want them to play to make plays. It is probably human nature a little bit to kind of navigate your way through and see what the intensity is like. I am pretty sure after a shift or two, they will know what to expect.

Are there areas where the playoff experience of not getting too high or too low and being able to turn the pages has helped you and the players as you navigate a series?

Cooper: It is hard to explain. You grew in every series. If Game 1 doesn’t go our way, I probably handle it much differently now than I have in the past.

A playoff series can be short. We have seen them go short. We have seen them go seven. It is kind of making sure that we understand we are in for the long haul here. How we play in one game — it is not just a short event.

There are ups and downs in a series. You have to ride them out. There are just cliches all over the place about staying even-keeled and all of that kind of stuff. But there is a lot of truth to keeping your focus.

If you make a poor play or a bad goal goes in, it is about turning the page. Let’s go for the next play or the next opportunity for us. Capitalize on momentum, and if momentum is going away from you, try to cut it off as fast as you can.

There are all these little things that we try to do that I have learned over the years. Hopefully, the success continues.

You have talked about flipping the switch. Have you brought up Game 1’s loss last year to the team to make the point that it doesn’t always just come easy in the postseason?

Cooper: That is water under the bridge now. Game 1 is the next game we play. The switch better be on.