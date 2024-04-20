Advertisement

Ahead of Game 1 against the Bruins, Sheldon Keefe discussed the Simon Benoit-Jake McCabe pairing, Calle Jarnkrok’s versatility, Nick Robertson’s development this season, and the emotions associated with the first game of the playoffs.

What can you tell us about William Nylander’s status?

Keefe: Nothing.

Is he playing?

Keefe: Nothing.

What has allowed Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit to be such a reliable pairing over the season?

Keefe: They complement each other well. Both guys are highly competitive. Benny has done a really nice job of keeping things away from our net. He closes well.

Caber going over to the right side was the biggest adjustment and question. How would he manage that? It has given us an additional option and greater flexibility within it.

If I had to summarize it, I would just say those guys are very competitive and not fun to play against.

When Calle Jarnkrok was pushed into spot duty with the top power-play unit, what did you like about what he brought to that group?

Keefe: He is a very smart player. He has great instincts. If a coach tells him what they need from him, he is going to go out and look to do exactly that for you. He is a right-handed shot. He has a really complementary skill set that can serve a purpose.

How do you get to the inside to get some cleaner looks against this Bruins team?

Keefe: We have to work for it. We have to stay with it. We have to stay patient. It is just about work. Whether it is this team or any other, it is the time of year. It is what is required. It is a big emphasis.

We have done a good job of getting to the inside. We have scored a lot of goals from that space all season long. This is one of the teams that makes it the hardest. The time of the year itself makes it a little difficult.

That is the goal for both teams: try to get to each other’s net.

What do you remember about Nick Robertson’s first playoff experience in the bubble? How different is this experience now?

Keefe: I remember he scored us a goal. That is what Nick does. He doesn’t need many scoring opportunities.

Just as we have come to know now, he works and gives you everything that he has. I talked to Nick a few weeks ago about not focusing too much on whether he is in or out, where he is playing, or who he is playing with. Just keep focusing on growing his game.

He has had a terrific season. He has taken a significant step in his own development and in his own career. He has done a good job for us. Whenever his name is called, be ready. That is exactly what he has done for us.

I am proud of Nick and how he has handled himself throughout the season.

Why do you think Robertson took such a step this season? What made the biggest impact on him overall?

Keefe: The biggest thing is that he stayed healthy. He is a young player who has been trying to find himself and get going in the league. He has been disrupted by injuries. That makes it really hard for a young guy trying to get going.

This season, he has been available way more — I am not sure what the number is at, but coming into this season, I think he had around 80 games of pro experience between NHL and AHL. That is not a lot.

This season, he has been able to stay healthy, be available, practice every day, and be in regular routines. Before, his games were broken up by injuries. The everyday nature of the NHL is the hardest thing for most young players to manage while sustaining their game.

The odd times we have given him days off and taken him out of the lineup have really helped him. Sometimes, you get focused on, “Oh, I am out, and it is not a good thing,” but it is very helpful for players.

We have taken that approach a couple of times with Matthew Knies. Sometimes I have reduced his minutes for the same kind of reason. It is a lot for a young player coming in to take on the schedule of the NHL.

Nick has found a way to manage that. I don’t think his game is entirely different. He has just been there more often. You gain more comfort and experience. With that, you gain more trust from the coaching staff. That is just the way it goes as a young player.

I have been really happy with how Nick has handled himself throughout the season. As I told him a few weeks ago, he has done a good enough job to be in the conversation every day with the coaching staff and stay ready. He is going to be needed.

What are your own emotions when you wake up on the morning of Game 1? Are they any different this time than your first time in the NHL playoffs?

Keefe: I was in a bubble with no fans the first time around. In the second time around, there were still no fans. We have grown a lot since then. These are the real playoffs. You certainly get excited about these types of things. It is the most exciting time of the year.

As a coach, when you are going through it and preparing as much as you are, you kind of get bogged down in the work a little bit, but you get excited today. It becomes game day, and you get back into your regular routine. The prep is done. It is about competing, and enjoying the moment and opportunity.