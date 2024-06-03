MLHS mourns the loss of cherished member, Burtonboy

By
Alec Brownscombe
-
Charles Maxwell Derek "Charlie " Pafford, 1953 - 2024

It’s with a heavy heart that we inform the MLHS community of the loss of one of our own, Charlie Pafford (aka Burtonboy), after a battle with cancer.

Even among this community full of hardcore fans, few rivaled Charlie’s passion and knowledge about the Leafs and the NHL. He elevated the discourse in every conversation he took part in. He also selflessly dedicated countless hours of his free time keeping an eye on the comments section to ensure the community remained fun and debate-filled but also respectful, civil, and kind to one another.

On a personal level, I’ll greatly miss my one-on-one chats with Charlie about the team. He was so sharp, detailed, passionate, and knowledgeable. No one deserved to celebrate a Leafs Stanley Cup win more than him. Charlie also shared many encouraging words about our writing efforts at MLHS. As life became busier and busier with family/work and it felt like too much to manage at points, chats with Charlie often reminded me that MLHS is a tradition and a community very much worth fighting to preserve.

MLHS never would’ve become what it’s become without Charlie’s contributions, and it won’t be the same without him.

R.I.P., BB.

“I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure if you die, the cancer dies at the same time. That’s not a loss. That’s a draw.”

– Norm MacDonald

The family has requested that donations in Charlie’s name be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society or the MLSE Foundation. His obituary is available here.

Previous articleStaying or Going, Part 2: The Defensemen
Alec Brownscombe
https://twitter.com/MapleLeafsHS
Alec Brownscombe is the founder and editor of MapleLeafsHotStove.com, where he has written daily about the Leafs since September of 2008. He's published five magazines on the team entitled "The Maple Leafs Annual" with distribution in Chapters and newsstands across the country. He also co-hosted "The Battle of the Atlantic," a weekly show on TSN1200 that covered the Leafs and the NHL in-depth. Alec is a graduate of Trent University and Algonquin College with his diploma in Journalism. In 2014, he was awarded Canada's Best Hockey Blogger honours by Molson Canadian. You can contact him at alec.brownscombe@mapleleafshotstove.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR