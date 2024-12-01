Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which improved the team’s record to 14-7-2.

On the team’s performance:

Early on in the game, we were a little bit off. We got going later in the first and the second period. The third got hairy, to say the least, with what went on, but we pulled it out.

On Jake McCabe’s status after taking a puck to the head and leaving the game in the second period, and if he’ll miss time:

He’ll be fine. I don’t [expect him to miss a game]. I guess I could be wrong, but I don’t [expect him to miss a game].

On Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies’ first game back:

They were fine. They had a pretty solid game. He had been out a while, but he did some good things. I thought he was strong on pucks. I thought he moved well out there. He did a lot of good things. Same with Knies.

On Nick Robertson busting the slump with the 3-0 goal:

Hopefully, it will give him confidence. We talked to him today about it. Build off of it. I thought Nick had a good game. He was working hard. He had some chances. One went in for him, which was great. He just has to keep at it. That’s all. He is working hard. No problem with the work ethic. I talked to him today about getting on the inside more, getting around the net, and scoring some greasy goals. It was great to see him get one, for sure.

On Joseph Woll’s 38-save performance:

He was solid all game. He had to make some real good saves, especially in the third. I thought he made some great saves. On their power play in the second period, he made some good saves there, too. He was solid. Very good.

On the team nearly giving up the 4-0 lead late in the third:

With the goalie out, we were a little bit tentative and didn’t win enough battles. We didn’t do a good enough job. We let them move it around too easily, in my opinion. It is something we will look at and get better at.

On several pucks flying into the Leafs bench throughout the game: