Ahead of Friday’s game in Buffalo, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews not taking part in the morning skate (available for the game), Matt Murray’s first NHL start since April 2023, and switching up the defensive pairs vs. the Sabres.

Morning Skate Lines – Dec. 20

#Leafs lines during morning skate Dec. 20/24. (My bad for date confusion) Nylander-Dewar*-Marner

Knies-Tavares-Pacioretty

McMann-Domi-Robertson

Holmberg-Kampf-Lorentz

*Dewar placeholding for Matthews

Extra: Reaves Rielly-Timmins

OEL-Tanev

Benoit-McCabe

Myers Murray… — David Alter (@dalter) December 20, 2024

What went into the decision to start Matt Murray tonight?

Berube: He has played well down there, and we thought we would bring him up here and get him involved tonight after the Stolarz injury.

He is a veteran guy who has been around. There have been the injuries in the last couple of years, but he is back to health. He is playing well down there. As I said, he’s a veteran guy.

What sort of appreciation do you have for the long journey and rehab Murray has gone through to get back?

Berube: He is a dedicated guy. He has won two Cups and done it all, but he still has a lot left in the tank. He wants to continue playing. It takes a lot of hard work.

It takes a lot of hard work, and he has already accomplished the ultimate goal a couple of times, but he has a lot of fire inside and wants to get back to the form he had once.

How challenging has it been for Auston Matthews coming back from the injury?

Berube: It is tough. He is fighting through it. He is doing a pretty good job on the ice. He is producing, playing hard, and working.

He has to manage it, and we have to manage it. It will get better. We have to manage it, which is why he is off the ice today.

What do you like about the defensive-pair switches in the morning skate?

Berube: More than anything, we switched them up the last couple of games in-game, putting OEL back on the left. McCabe has played right before with Benoit, and they are a good pair — a heavy pair. It is just moving guys around, just the same as we do with the guys up front with the lines at times. Mix them up once in a while.

What do you think the atmosphere will be like in the arena in Buffalo tonight?

Berube: It is going to be a hard game. You can look at the (6-1) Montreal score all you want, and Montreal scored some power play goals on them, but they played extremely hard against Montreal. They were pretty good in that game, to be honest with you.

They have Dahlin back tonight. He is a handful.

It will be a good atmosphere. It will be a good game and a very competitive game. Our guys have to be ready to go from the drop of the puck. We have to be competitive right away, and we have to play north hockey right away.

This is a very good team talent-wise. If you turn pucks over and you are not checking properly, they can do some damage.

What is it like when so many Leafs fans are in an away building?

Berube: It is always nice. We have a great following. We all know that. Anyplace we go in the league, there are a lot of Leafs fans, it seems like. There are going to be a lot here tonight, so we have to come out, play our game, and give them something to cheer about.

Have you ever been on a team where the owner addressed the team mid-season?

Berube: I probably have at some point. I would have to think back. I have been in a lot of meetings.

I know Mr. Snider would’ve jumped in there a few times in Philly back in the day, for sure.

That is an owner who cares, wants it to get better, and wants the team to do well. He is addressing the team and putting faith in them.

When Ed Snider was around a lot, did he ever go into the locker room and sit everybody down?

Berube: I don’t know if Mr. Snider ever did that, but Mr. Snider was hands-on every day at the rink, practice, and games. He was always in the room talking to guys. He was a great owner.