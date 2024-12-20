Advertisement

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has extended team captain Logan Shaw to a two-year AHL contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

After departing Belleville as a free agent, Shaw was signed to a three-year deal by the Marlies on July 13, 2022.

Previously the captain of the Belleville Senators, Shaw was handed the ‘C’ in Toronto on December 22 during his first season with the club. That same season, Shaw was selected for the AHL All-Star Game and was the first member of the Toronto Marlies to receive the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey.

The Nova Scotia native has suited up in 160 games for the Marlies, scoring 54 goals and registering 90 assists. He set career-highs in goals (30) in 2023-24 and assists (48) and points (69) in 2022-23.

In addition to his commitment and well-respected leadership off the ice, Shaw has led the way offensively for Toronto, finishing first and second in point production in the last two campaigns. He’s currently third in Marlies scoring this season with three goals and 14 assists in 23 games.

With 232 NHL games on his resume, the 32-year-old has fully embraced his career position as a veteran AHL mainstay and provides a supportive and encouraging voice for those still gunning for opportunities at the next level, such as Alex Steeves, who is tearing up the minor leagues this season with 15 goals in 16 games.

“[Steeves] is a great teammate, and everything you want in a teammate,” Shaw said this season. “It’s just about him making sure he stays focused and keeps working when he’s down here and trying to look for that next call up. He’s going to get his chance to play in the NHL.”

Head coach John Gruden has spoken at length about the positive effect of a strong leadership group in the locker room and how they take individual and collective responsibility for performances and conduct. Shaw has been at the forefront of that, and it’s no surprise that the organization wants to keep him around to provide veteran stability for the next few years.

With so much personnel turnover at the minor-league level, the continuity of a consistent veteran leader and culture setter is invaluable to developing prospects on the farm.

“A lot of guys have been here two or three years now, so they are comfortable and happy to talk, lend a helping hand, and be good teammates,” said Fraser Minten when he began his rookie campaign with the Marlies this past October.

The stability of a guaranteed contract and not having to shift his young family elsewhere were also driving forces behind Shaw signing a new deal.

There is also the matter of unfinished business. Shaw has been visibly frustrated with the two unsatisfying early playoff exits during his tenure in Toronto. With another two seasons on his deal after this one, there is plenty of time to right that wrong for the veteran forward.