Ahead of the Leafs vs. Oilers matchup, Connor McDavid spoke about the meaning of the game, his team’s recent play, John Klingberg’s season debut, the Nurse vs. Reaves incident in the last Toronto-Edmonton meeting, his relationship with Auston Matthews, and the opportunity to play with Mitch Marner at the Four Nations tournament.

The team has been picking up points, but you haven’t loved all parts of the team’s game. Where do you think the team stands?

McDavid: It reminds me a little bit of last year at this time. We were just finishing up our 16-game winning streak, and we were finding ways to win games, but it wasn’t necessarily pretty. We didn’t find a way to win on Thursday night, but the games before were similar to that.

It is nice that we are finding a way to get points and climb the standings, but as a whole, we would like our game to be a little more sound.

Is it a good time to face off with the Maple Leafs, then?

McDavid: I don’t think they love their game right now, either. They are looking to score some goals, and we are looking to stop giving up chances. It will be a good test for both sides.

Does a matchup against the Leafs on a Saturday night help the team focus, or can it maybe spread the focus to the wrong things?

McDavid: The guys are excited. We get the 5 p.m. start time, which is always nice. They come into our building, and we have to change our schedule around. It is what it is.

It is exciting. It is always fun to play against the Leafs and their big names. They have some special players over there. It is always fun.

You’re not a 5 p.m. start fan?

McDavid: Sure. We get to finish up a little bit earlier. I like it better than the eight o’clock. I guess that is not a bad thing.

Is there any extra emotion or energy in the matchup because of what happened last time between the Leafs and Oilers with the Darnell Nurse and Ryan Reaves incident?

McDavid: You never like seeing something like that. I think everyone agrees it wasn’t the greatest hit in the world. At the same time, there is a game to play. There are points to be had and a big win for one of the teams. We are focused on that, too.

You’ll be teammates with Mitch Marner at the Four Nations tournament. What stands out about him and the chance to team up with him?

McDavid: Mitch is a guy I’ve never played with before at any level. I am excited about that. He is such a smart player, and he is having a terrific year. He is such a great playmaker. He reminds me a little bit of Leo in that he can slow the game down. I like playing with guys like that. I am excited about that, too.

Have you always had a good relationship with Auston Matthews? You’re doing the promotional commercials together.

McDavid: It has been a growing relationship, for sure. We have the same agent now. There is a connection that way. We did those commercials together, and those were a long couple of days together, but it was fun to spend some time with him.

It has been a relationship that has been built over the years. It is a good one, for sure.

It looks like Corey Perry is skating on your right wing for this game. What can he bring to the line with you and Leon Draisaitl?

McDavid: He has been great all year. He has played up and down the lineup. When he gets a chance, he continues to show that he has elite skill — elite, elite skill. He has shown that his whole career. He is so good around the net. Great hands, crafty, and smart. You just have to get him the puck in a good area, and usually, good things happen.

You’ve gotten your first look at John Klingberg now. How did he look in game action?

McDavid: I thought he looked good. He hadn’t played hockey in over a year. That is not easy to do. You are stepping in in January when guys have already been playing for months and are feeling pretty good about themselves.

It was just one game, but I thought he looked solid, made some good plays, and defended well. He did everything that was asked of him. It was a good start.

What does it mean to you to receive the assistant captaincy for Team Canada at the Four Nations? What will it mean to learn from Sidney Crosby in that role?

McDavid: Tremendous honour to be there supporting Sid as captain along with Cale (Makar). Truthfully, anyone on that team could wear it. It is a room full of leaders and great players. I am tremendously honoured to represent my country and serve that role. Very excited about it.

It is going to be a room where guys are learning from each other all over, from practice to preparation to habits. The guys will be looking to take stuff from each other all over. Certainly, Sid will be a guy I will be watching and trying to learn whatever I can from, just like all of the other guys in the room.