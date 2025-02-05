Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames, which improved the team’s record to 32-19-2.

On the keys to victory:

The power play was really good tonight. It was key for us. There were penalties. We got down on two 5-on-3s. I thought we did a good job of killing them, but they found a way in. Our team battled and kept playing. We talked about getting above them and reloading. We did that pretty well tonight, especially after the first period. The result of it was two goals from just getting above people, (Calgary) turning it over, and us counterattacking to score a couple of goals.

On William Nylander’s hat-trick performance:

Well, he can score goals. He has done a lot of good things. He has a lethal shot, as we all know. He can hang onto pucks and make cutbacks. And there are the puck battles — the last goal is a hard puck battle, and a good job by him with the goalie out to seal the game.

On Nylander campaigning for an off-day in Seattle to celebrate his hat trick:

He likes days off, I’ll tell you that (laughs). We’ll see. I’ll have a chat with him about it.

On Max Domi’s performance on the top line:

He had a good game, I thought. He did a lot of good things on that line. He controlled the play in the offensive zone, made plays, and found people. I thought he had a good game.

On his video coaches in the backroom, Jordan Bean and Sam Kim, winning every goal challenge so far this season:

I listen to them. They have done a great job — a really, really good job. They are dialed in on it. They study it. They look at a lot of goals around the league in different situations. They are on it. They are looking at everything around the league all the time, and they understand what is going on — what should be called and what shouldn’t be called. They have done a fantastic job.

On the seriousness of Mitch Marner’s injury:

I don’t think it is serious. I don’t. I am hoping he is available for the next game. That is the way I look at it. We’ll see if he can get on the ice tomorrow and how he reacts. He was better today, which was a good sign. We will see how he is tomorrow. Maybe he can get on the ice, and we’ll take it from there.

On Bobby McMann setting a career-high in goals (16):

He is playing really good hockey. His skating is elite. He drives pucks deep and drives them wide. He is hard on pucks. He is finishing. He is using his shot and finishing. He is playing really good hockey for us.

On whether he was surprised that the Flames didn’t challenge Knies’ 5-2 goal: