Morning Skate Notes – Mar. 25

#leafs sticking to only players who are not playing taking the optional. Pontus Holmberg appears to be the odd man out with David Kampf remaining in. Joseph Woll doing goalie work so Anthony Stolarz is the projected starter tonight. ⁦@BodogCA⁩ pic.twitter.com/fHAbTa5iqD — David Alter (@dalter) March 25, 2025

With Scott Laughton playing against his old team, how much emotion does it inject into the game for everyone?

Berube: A lot for him, for sure. He was there for a long time, and there is going to be emotion for him individually when playing against his old team and everything that goes into it.

Our guys will be ready to go.

After the loss to Nashville, the players mentioned they should be pissed off. What is your sense of the group coming off of the game?

Berube: I agree with that. They are upset about it, for sure. Coming out of the first period, we were up 2-0 and in good shape. We almost made it 3-0.

It is a learning experience, in my opinion. You can’t get impatient in your game and get away from it. That is what we did in the second period. The next thing you know, we are down 3-2.

Nobody is happy about it.

How much did Laughton’s knowledge help with the pre-scout?

Berube: A while ago, when he first got here, we were talking a little bit about the Flyers and their style of game.

We know the style. It has not changed much over the years since Torts has been there. It is a hard-working team. They have pressure everywhere. They are competitive.

What do you have to be aware of with the Flyers despite their standings position?

Berube: Their effort, competitiveness, and pressure. They come. They’re coming with five guys all over the ice. You have to fight for your ice against them. They are going to give everything they’ve got.

All John Tortorella teams play hard, compete hard, and they’re coming with pressure.

You had Laughton as a young kid in Philly. How have you seen his game grow and develop over the years?

Berube: I had him so young. Coming in, we weren’t sure what he was going to be. In junior, he put a lot of points up and was an offensive, all-around type of player in junior.

In the NHL, he has been more of a role player, but he still produces — not at as high of a clip as in junior, but he still produces. He is a guy who has to be a checker and a guy who is in your face, produces around the net, gets around the net, and plays a hard style of game.

Has Laughton’s game progressed for you?

Berube: It has progressed. The last game was his best game.

How much are you shifting into playoff mode in regard to conserving energy with the optional skates?

Berube: There has been a lot of travel and hockey in the last month. A lot of travel, and we are heading out tomorrow.

We had a good practice yesterday — 30 minutes or more — with a pretty good pace out there. I don’t think there is any need for anybody to go on the ice this morning. If they want to go touch it up, and the goalies like to get some shots, whatever, but we will need the energy tonight in the game.

How do you think Chris Tanev has played since returning from injury?

Berube: Early on, I think his timing and things were not good. They were off. But I feel like he has gotten it back now. I think he is back to his game.

Do you know much about the new signing out of Dartmouth, Luke Haymes?

Berube: Not a lot. I’ll work on that.

