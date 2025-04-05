Ahead of Saturday’s game, head coach Craig Berube discussed the decision to start Anthony Stolarz vs. the Blue Jackets, the Laughton-Domi-Jarnkrok line, Nick Robertson re-entering the lineup, and Alex Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record.

What went into the decision to start Anthony Stolarz tonight?

Berube: I liked his last game, and I just think we can get him in another game here for consecutive games. We then have a back-to-back series against the Florida teams. Really, that is all the thinking that is going into it: trying to find a little consistency here and moving forward. I am going to have to split them in the next two after tonight, and then we’ll go from there.

How has Nick Robertson handled the string of healthy scratches?

Berube: Nick is fine. He wants to know what he needs to do better. We talk about things. We have extra players, and when we took him out last time, we ended up winning. We kept the same lineup. Now, we have an injury, so he is back in tonight.

How have you liked the progress of the Laughton-Domi-Jarnkrok line?

Berube: I think it is coming. When I looked at what I wanted, I think it is starting to get there.

Jarny is good on any line because he really covers up for a lot of little things. He is a very smart player. He can pass the puck and move it, but defensively, he is very sound. The other two guys are skating well, getting on top of people like I wanted, and being physical. They had some good chances in the last game, too.

I want it to be a difficult line to play against. Max and Laughts need to get in there, be physical, get in on the forecheck, and create chaos. Jarny is a very good player at being responsible and in good position to cover up mistakes. He does a good job of that.

Do you see it as your third line for the foreseeable future, then, as long as everyone is healthy?

Berube: It could be, for sure. You are always having to move guys here and there, but it could be a line that could be consistent for us, or hopefully (it will).

Chris Tanev is one blocked shot away from the single-season Maple Leafs record. What does he do so well to get in front of pucks?

Berube: Willingness. It is a big part of his game, and he knows it. He knows how valuable it is. It’s how he plays the game, and he understands the importance of it. Whether it is on the PK or at five-on-five play, he takes pride in it. That is why he is able to do what he does. You have to be willing to want to do. He is willing to get in front of anything from what I’ve seen so far.

Chris Tanev is one shot block away from breaking the single season Leaf record. He is currently tied with Carl Gunnarsson at 176 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/BUxLmsGKkO — x- Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) April 5, 2025

Did you watch Alex Ovechkin tie the all-time goal-scoring record?

Berube: I did. It is awesome. We know he is a great player, but how he went about it his whole career has really not changed. He is a typical power forward. He is physical with his size and strength, and he can shoot a puck in the net from anywhere. I was hoping he would get the third one. He got a couple of looks late.

It is great — great for the game and for hockey. To see Wayne there supporting him is pretty cool.

Ovechkin said he didn’t want to score the record-breaking goal into an empty net. Does that speak to his respect for the game and the record he’s acheiving?

Berube: I would never think about stuff like that (when I played), haha. I could see why he would want it to be a goal on a goalie — and probably a nice goal. I could see a player like him wanting to break the record with a nice goal, 100%.

Have you ever seen anyone as passionate about scoring goals as Ovechkin?

Berube: I think #99 was, too.

There are a lot of guys who are passionate about scoring goals, but he is definitely in a category of his own with what he has done over his career and the consistency with which he has done it. Every year, it is 30+. He really doesn’t have down years. I would have to look and see if he did have a couple, but his game has not changed from the time he came into the league until now. He looks pretty darn good out there for his age to me.