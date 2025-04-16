Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, which improved the team’s record to 51-26-4 and clinched the Atlantic Division title.

On the team’s performance:

I thought we checked pretty well. They are a very good rush team and created some chances off the rush, but our D did a good job of recognizing the situations and killing some plays. The goalie was good. Stoly made some good saves and played excellently. He gave us a chance to win the game.

On Auston Matthews reaching 400 goals and Mitch Marner hitting 100 points:

We had some guys this year who have done some great things individually — Willy 45 games, Mitch 100 points, Auston 400 goals. We can go down the line. JT is almost a 40 goals. We had a lot of guys do some real good things individually, but the team played a really good, strong team game throughout the season, in my opinion — defending, doing the little things right, and playing for each other. Fortunately, we were in a position to win the division.

On whether the 100-point milestone can be a boost for Marner ahead of the playoffs:

He has played really good hockey this year, so I don’t know why it would end going into the playoffs. The season is the season, and now there is another one starting up. He just has to keep doing what he is doing. He has done a great job of doing things the right way for us throughout the year — penalty killing, power play, and at five-on-five — along with everybody else. We have one more game, and then we will get dialed in for playoffs.

"100 POINTS!" Marner 27th of the Season vs Sabres courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/6wByaF0Eat — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 16, 2025

On Anthony Stolarz peaking at the right time of the season:

I have seen it for a bit now. He is just very calm in the net. I talk about reading the play and tracking the puck; in that 6-on-5 at the end, they had some opportunities, but he did a good job of tracking the puck and getting in position. He is a big guy, so if he is capable of getting in position, there is not a lot of room there. He has played big in the net for me. Both goalies have done a great job for us all year.

On the McMann-Holmberg-Robertson line:

They have been very good together. I thought they were good in Carolina. For me, Holmer is skating really well. He’s so strong on pucks and is getting separation. Robby and Bobby have great speed on that line. To me, they are defending well, they are on top of things, they take time and space away from the other team, and they do a good job of countering off of that with their speed and creating opportunities for themselves. They have been a good line for us. It is great to see.

On his personal satisfaction with the team finishing with the third most points in franchise history and the second most wins:

The guys have done a great job of buying into what we preach and how we want to play the game. That is the biggest thing. The buy-in is everything. They have bought into it. It starts with the leadership group buying in, and it trickles down. That is the bottom line. It really is.

