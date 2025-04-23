Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green addressed the media after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series.

On the message to the team after a strong game from his team still resulted in a loss and a 2-0 series deficit:

First of all, a lot of our guys haven’t played a lot of playoff hockey. They haven’t lost a game in that way, either. We talked about that quickly. We talked earlier today about needing to play better. I really liked the way we played tonight. It is a big step for our group. I am looking forward to the next game.

On the team’s five-on-five play:

We played a good game. We spent a lot of time in their zone. Give their team credit; they blocked a lot of shots. It is typical playoff hockey, though. To play a road game like that is very encouraging for our team. Now, we have to play a little better next game.

On how the team is handling the second consecutive loss and if there is any sense of panic:

There isn’t a reason to panic. We came out on the road and played two road games. We probably deserved a better fate tonight. That is part of playoff hockey. We have said it all year. We don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We don’t look behind. We worry about the next game. When you do that, good things happen.

On his memories of Max Domi hanging around the Leafs‘ dressing room during Green’s playing days: