With the 86th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (acquired from San Jose in the Timothy Liljegren trade), the Maple Leafs have selected 6’1, 183-pound left-shot centerman Tyler Hopkins of the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL.

Between 2021 and 2024, the Leafs drafted just three centermen in 19 selections, and the highest pedigree one, Fraser Minten, was dealt in the trade for Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline. To start the 2025 draft, the Leafs have drafted two centermen with their first two selections, first Tinus Luc Koblar at the end of the second round, and now Hopkins later in the third. Koblar was considered off the board based on the public draft rankings, while Hopkins was generally ranked as a mid-to-late-second-round prospect who fell into the late third.

A born-and-bred Leafs fan from Campbellville, Ontario, Hopkins produced 20 goals and 51 points in 67 games in his second OHL season for Kingston before adding zero goals and five assists in 11 playoff games as the Frontenacs fell in the second round to Barrie in seven games. Those aren’t eye-popping offensive numbers, although they are a major step forward from his rookie season totals of just six goals and 13 points in 59 games.

“My first year was more about playing a defensive role and learning the league,” Hopkins told YourTV this past season. “This year, I’ve started to take that next step, which I’m pretty happy about… I think it’s just continuing to sharpen my offensive instincts — finding the net, trying to score more goals… that’s kind of the next step for me.”

Head coach Troy Mann’s trust grew in Hopkins this past season as he deployed him in all situations, including notable roles on both the penalty kill and power play in Kingston. While the height of his offensive ceiling remains to be seen, Hopkins’ coachability/two-way game, skating, and physicality give him a real shot at sticking at center at the pro level.

Tyler Hopkins pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #61 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #52 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE

Ranked #68 by THN

Ranked #73 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #89 by DAILY FACEOFF

Ranked #52 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Tyler Hopkins Scouting Report

courtesy of the 2025 Blackbook (BUY NOW)

Hopkins is a heavy-set power center who played a primary role for the Frontenacs this past season. The first notable quality of Hopkins is his ability to generate space for his teammates by drawing opposing players into him as he makes direct cutting plays towards the net area. He’s also a defensively responsible center who will finish his checks and plays a largely hard-working and honest game. The limitations result from his lack of chaining plays together. He doesn’t have a natural fluidity to generating sustained sequences of attack, and we were very often left wanting more offensively. We also saw improvements in his skating over the course of the season as he naturally was growing into his body.

Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach on Tyler Hopkins

Leach: To me, he is a 200-foot player. He plays in the hard areas. He is smart; he reads and anticipates the game. He has to get stronger and get a little quicker. That is a part of it. When you pick guys in certain areas, they have some issues they have to work on and improve upon.

Tyler Hopkins on the strengths and weaknesses of his game, his NHL role models

Hopkins: I’ve tried to work on my defensive game over the last two years. It is something I really tried to build a base on in my 16-year-old year, and then this year, I was adding a little more offense. At the next level, I think I am that third-line center who plays a 200-foot game, is able to move up and down the lineup, and is relied on by the coaching staff. I try to look up to Anthony Cirelli as a guy to look up to. We are kind of a similar style to that 200-foot player who was flourishing offensively last year. It is something I am trying to do in my own game. I think I have the ability to contribute a little bit more offensively to my team. Getting into the middle of the ice a little bit more, creating more scoring chances, and working on finishing those opportunities more consistently.

Tyler Hopkins Video

Tyler Hopkins Statistics