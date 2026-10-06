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Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Nashville, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the decision to start Anthony Stolarz, managing the goaltenders’ workloads, Gavin McKenna’s adjustment to the NHL spotlight, and Nick Blankenburg’s wait for an opportunity in the lineup.

What went into the decision to start Anthony Stolarz in goal?

Hiller: We have a bit of a plan, to be honest with you. We’ve kind of mapped things out. Not that it can’t change, but it was his turn.

How far do you map it out?

Hiller: I’m not going to go into that, but we’ve just mapped it out. I’ll leave you to guess on that one.

Is that part of the evolving world of goalie analytics and workloads?

Hiller: I think so. Workloads, analytics… There are lots of different things that go into it. We have people working on it. Obviously, Curtis Sanford is the point man on that, and I certainly defer to him.

After a few weeks of experiencing it, how much will it help having the EBUG around?

Hiller: He gets lots of work. You can see how the position’s evolved in the league, and the optionals and the different things, and the extra time and the pre-ice and the post. I think it was probably a long time coming. For the reasons we talked about when mapping it out for our goaltenders, you don’t want to burn anybody out. That extra goaltender really takes on a lot of extra work.

How would you approach the importance of getting a win before heading on the road?

Hiller: It’s always important, right? We could be sitting here at 3-0, and it would have a similar importance because we’d want to win to get out and start the road trip right. It’s always important. It’s a long season. I know you guys probably don’t like the answer, but every game is its own game. They’re all important. There’s no question: When you get on a plane tomorrow, you’d like to come off a win.

Gavin McKenna said his welcome-to-the-NHL moment was hearing from the media that he doesn’t have a point in three games. What do you tell players about what they hear or see on their phones about their slumps? What instruction do you give behind the scenes?

Hiller: Everybody’s talked about it. We talk about it from Mats on down, and then players talk about it with other players. I’ve been with players; I’ve had conversations, and it’s difficult because they spend a lot of time on their phones. If you’re trying to avoid it, you still probably bump into some of the stuff. What you need to do is really stay focused in the moment and stay in the present.

I’m sure that’s an evolution for all players. Probably some are better at that than others, but over time, you probably improve in that area, just like any other area of being a professional.

You mentioned McKenna has sat down and done a lot of video work. Is that a teaching moment, showing him things, or is it back and forth? How does that work for young players?

Hiller: I think those are the best sessions, when it’s a give and take. We know what we see, and we’ve looked at it over and over and over again and thought about it. Sometimes it’s important to get the player’s perspective and see what they see. Hopefully, it lines up with what you see. If it doesn’t, then it starts a really good conversation. Usually, it’s a two-way street. I know Alfie’s been doing some work with him that way.

What’s the message to Nick Blankenburg? How can he get into the lineup?

Hiller: Just to be patient. Nick’s been in this position before, and he’s always just been a good teammate. Sooner or later, he’s gotten into the lineup and played really well.

I’ve had that discussion with him. He’s calm and very relaxed about it, and he has a lot of belief in himself. He knows that when he does get the opportunity, he’ll do well because he’s proven that in the league.

What’s the biggest challenge Nashville brings?

Hiller: Saros has got a long history in the league as being one of the better goaltenders. Josi has been a perennial All-Star. Stamkos, perennial All-Star. Those scoring threats, and then the goaltender who makes it hard on you.

Stamkos is into the second half of his 30s. Does the way you game-plan for him change as he gets older?

Hiller: We try not to be too specific. Josi is somebody, because he pushes from the back end; sometimes, you have to pay extra attention to that.

We try not to spend too much time on the individual players. We know their tendencies. Obviously, you don’t want him shooting on the power play when you’re talking about Stamkos. That’s a focus for the penalty killers.

Outside of that, there are some tendencies, and then we really just try to make sure we’re playing our game.