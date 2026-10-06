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Before embarking on a difficult road trip, the Maple Leafs are hoping to salvage a split of their season-opening four-game homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

No such thing as a must-win in game four of the season, but starting 1-3-0 at home ahead of the VGK-COL-UTA road trip is certainly… unappealing.

Anthony Stolarz will start in goal—part of the plan from the outset, according to head coach Jim Hiller.

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Predators:

Saros has got a long history in the league as being one of the better goaltenders. Josi has been a perennial All-Star. Stamkos, perennial All-Star. Those scoring threats, and then the goaltender who makes it hard on you.

Andrew Brunette on facing a much-changed Leafs team:

They still have Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander, and they drive a lot. A lot of things are pretty similar in that respect. We have to respect who they are and how they play. I think their power play scares me a little bit. We have to stay out of the box, especially when they’ve added Marchenko into that mix. He is a pretty special scorer who is pretty lethal there. Their top two lines are heavy skill and their bottom two lines have an identity. They are trying to find themselves, too, like every team in the league right now.

Brunette on Gavin McKenna:

I have watched him a little bit in college and junior. He is a highly skilled player. With some of the things he sees, his playmaking ability is pretty elite. For a young player, at times, he looks really comfortable. We have to make him feel uncomfortable tonight.

Brunette on the keys for the Predators’ PK against the Leafs’ PP:

Stay out of the box.

Gavin McKenna on the biggest challenges of transitioning to the NHL:

I’d say probably just trying to get to the middle of the ice. It’s a tough league, and there’s not a whole lot of time and space. When you get those chances to find the middle of the ice, they don’t come very often, so you’ve got to make sure you’re there and you’re ready when you get that chance. And just being simple. I think in juniors and college, you can kind of get away with trying to make moves at the blue line and stuff like that, and not getting the puck deep. But here, you only get so many chances a game. If you don’t make that play, then the puck’s probably back in your own end, and you’re playing in the D-zone, and then you’re off the ice. You’ve got to be smart with your decisions.

McKenna on his welcome-to-the-NHL moment:

I think just how hard it is. You come in, you believe in yourself, and I still believe in myself. But especially in the Toronto media, with putting up zero points in three games, I think you hear about it. Maybe that’s my welcome to the NHL.

McKenna on staying patient as he looks for his first NHL point:

It’s obviously not where you want to be, but at the end of the day, I’ve been on many streaks where I’ve put up no points. I had a tough start to college last year and started to figure things out there.

“I think just honestly learning from last year and learning from these first few games is going to be key, and just sticking with it, being confident. I know it’s going to come, so just keep working and have confidence.

Morgan Rielly on the team’s first three games:

If you watch the pace and the effort and the commitment, it’s all there. I think there’s probably room to improve when it comes to execution. Part of that is just it’s a new year and new players, new coaches and stuff, so I think it might just take a bit longer than normal. Ultimately, I think everyone is on board, and I think we’re going in the right direction. If we can clean up a couple things, we’ll be off and running.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Predators: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs

2026–27 · 3 GP Predators

2026–27 · 2 GP Games played 3 2 Record 1–2–0 1–1–0 Points percentage .333 [26th] .500 [T-16th] Goals for 6 [18th] 3 [27th] Goals against 7 [17th] 4 [4th] Goals for / game 2.00 [T-22nd] 1.50 [T-27th] Goals against / game 2.33 [T-8th] 2.00 [T-6th] Home record 1–2–0 1–1–0 Away record 0–0–0 0–0–0 5v5 shot attempts % 51.0% [16th] 45.3% [22nd] 5v5 goals for % 40.0% [T-22nd] 25.0% [T-30th] 5v5 PDO 95.8 [25th] 95.8 [26th] Power play 18.2% [18th] 28.6% [10th] Penalty kill 100.0% [T-1st] 80.0% [16th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–1–0 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 William Nylander 2–1–3 Steven Stamkos 1–1–2 Scorer #2 Easton Cowan 1–2–3 Roman Josi 1–1–2 Scorer #3 Morgan Rielly 0–3–3 Nils Höglander 1–0–1

Toronto vs. Nashville - October 6 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 91 John Tavares Tavares i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Scratch 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua Week-to-week injury 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 3.5 SOG/GP 56.4% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 1.25 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 22:24 TOI/GP 17:33 EVTOI/GP 4:37 PPTOI/GP 0:15 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 58.1% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 60.0% FO% 8:14 TOI/GP 7:45 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:29 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:14 TOI/GP 8:45 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:29 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -1 +/- 2.0 SOG/GP 61.4% 5v5 CF% 40.0% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 59.3% FO% 13:36 TOI/GP 10:51 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:45 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 65.8% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 14:22 TOI/GP 12:10 EVTOI/GP 1:49 PPTOI/GP 0:23 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 Current Linemates ↗: John Tavares , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 44.2% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:36 TOI/GP 12:19 EVTOI/GP 2:16 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 Current Linemates ↗: Kirill Marchenko , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS 2 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 58.6% 5v5 CF% 75.0% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 16:26 TOI/GP 14:12 EVTOI/GP 2:13 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 3.5 SOG/GP 50.0% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 57.4% FO% 17:36 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 4:07 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 3.0 SOG/GP 55.2% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 19:51 TOI/GP 15:36 EVTOI/GP 4:15 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 58.9% 5v5 CF% 16.6% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 43.8% FO% 15:26 TOI/GP 11:16 EVTOI/GP 1:59 PPTOI/GP 2:11 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Bo Groulx 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS -1 +/- 0.5 SOG/GP 45.4% 5v5 CF% 0.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 45.5% FO% 10:39 TOI/GP 8:35 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 2:04 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , John Tavares 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 3 G 3 A 6 PTS 0 +/- 2.3 SOG/GP 47.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 1.50 PTS/GP 28.6% FO% 20:09 TOI/GP 15:39 EVTOI/GP 4:12 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.0 SOG/GP 0.0% 5v5 CF% N/A 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 5:25 TOI/GP 5:25 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.3% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 18:51 TOI/GP 15:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:16 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 2.8 SOG/GP 60.1% 5v5 CF% 28.5% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 23:15 TOI/GP 18:30 EVTOI/GP 4:41 PPTOI/GP 0:04 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 52.4% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:25 TOI/GP 14:27 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 2:51 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 55.6% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.75 PTS/GP 20:05 TOI/GP 17:41 EVTOI/GP 1:45 PPTOI/GP 0:39 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 54.8% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:03 TOI/GP 15:04 EVTOI/GP 0:09 PPTOI/GP 1:51 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 17:40 TOI/GP 15:27 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 2:12 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 2 W 0 L 0 OT/SOL 2.44 GAA .904 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 2026–27 NHL regular season 2 GP 0 W 2 L 0 OT/SOL 3.06 GAA .887 SV%