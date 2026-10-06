Before embarking on a difficult road trip, the Maple Leafs are hoping to salvage a split of their season-opening four-game homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

No such thing as a must-win in game four of the season, but starting 1-3-0 at home ahead of the VGK-COL-UTA road trip is certainly… unappealing.

Anthony Stolarz will start in goal—part of the plan from the outset, according to head coach Jim Hiller.

Game Day Quotes

Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Predators:

Saros has got a long history in the league as being one of the better goaltenders. Josi has been a perennial All-Star. Stamkos, perennial All-Star. Those scoring threats, and then the goaltender who makes it hard on you.

Andrew Brunette on facing a much-changed Leafs team:

They still have Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander, and they drive a lot. A lot of things are pretty similar in that respect. We have to respect who they are and how they play.

I think their power play scares me a little bit. We have to stay out of the box, especially when they’ve added Marchenko into that mix. He is a pretty special scorer who is pretty lethal there.

Their top two lines are heavy skill and their bottom two lines have an identity. They are trying to find themselves, too, like every team in the league right now.

Brunette on Gavin McKenna:

I have watched him a little bit in college and junior. He is a highly skilled player. With some of the things he sees, his playmaking ability is pretty elite. For a young player, at times, he looks really comfortable. We have to make him feel uncomfortable tonight.

Brunette on the keys for the Predators’ PK against the Leafs’ PP:

Stay out of the box.

Gavin McKenna on the biggest challenges of transitioning to the NHL:

I’d say probably just trying to get to the middle of the ice. It’s a tough league, and there’s not a whole lot of time and space. When you get those chances to find the middle of the ice, they don’t come very often, so you’ve got to make sure you’re there and you’re ready when you get that chance.

And just being simple. I think in juniors and college, you can kind of get away with trying to make moves at the blue line and stuff like that, and not getting the puck deep. But here, you only get so many chances a game. If you don’t make that play, then the puck’s probably back in your own end, and you’re playing in the D-zone, and then you’re off the ice. You’ve got to be smart with your decisions.

McKenna on his welcome-to-the-NHL moment:

I think just how hard it is. You come in, you believe in yourself, and I still believe in myself. But especially in the Toronto media, with putting up zero points in three games, I think you hear about it. Maybe that’s my welcome to the NHL.

McKenna on staying patient as he looks for his first NHL point:

It’s obviously not where you want to be, but at the end of the day, I’ve been on many streaks where I’ve put up no points. I had a tough start to college last year and started to figure things out there.
“I think just honestly learning from last year and learning from these first few games is going to be key, and just sticking with it, being confident. I know it’s going to come, so just keep working and have confidence.

Morgan Rielly on the team’s first three games:

If you watch the pace and the effort and the commitment, it’s all there. I think there’s probably room to improve when it comes to execution. Part of that is just it’s a new year and new players, new coaches and stuff, so I think it might just take a bit longer than normal. Ultimately, I think everyone is on board, and I think we’re going in the right direction. If we can clean up a couple things, we’ll be off and running.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Predators: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
Category Maple Leafs
2026–27 · 3 GP		 Predators
2026–27 · 2 GP
Games played 3 2
Record 1–2–0 1–1–0
Points percentage .333 [26th] .500 [T-16th]
Goals for 6 [18th] 3 [27th]
Goals against 7 [17th] 4 [4th]
Goals for / game 2.00 [T-22nd] 1.50 [T-27th]
Goals against / game 2.33 [T-8th] 2.00 [T-6th]
Home record 1–2–0 1–1–0
Away record 0–0–0 0–0–0
5v5 shot attempts % 51.0% [16th] 45.3% [22nd]
5v5 goals for % 40.0% [T-22nd] 25.0% [T-30th]
5v5 PDO 95.8 [25th] 95.8 [26th]
Power play 18.2% [18th] 28.6% [10th]
Penalty kill 100.0% [T-1st] 80.0% [16th]
Head-to-head (2025–26) 1–1–0 1–1–0
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1 William Nylander2–1–3 Steven Stamkos1–1–2
Scorer #2 Easton Cowan1–2–3 Roman Josi1–1–2
Scorer #3 Morgan Rielly0–3–3 Nils Höglander1–0–1
Toronto vs. Nashville - October 6

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
186Kirill Marchenko 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
292Gavin McKenna 91John Tavares 88William Nylander
353Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 15Colton Sissons
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 29Bo Groulx
Scratch19Zack MacEwen

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 8Chris Tanev
244Morgan Rielly 43Darren Raddysh
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch3Nick Blankenburg

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
81Dakota JoshuaWeek-to-week injury
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 3.5SOG/GP
56.4%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 1.25PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
22:24TOI/GP17:33EVTOI/GP4:37PPTOI/GP0:15PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.7SOG/GP
58.1%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 60.0%FO%
8:14TOI/GP7:45EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:29PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.8SOG/GP
45.4%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:14TOI/GP8:45EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP2:29PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 0A 1PTS -1+/- 2.0SOG/GP
61.4%5v5 CF% 40.0%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 59.3%FO%
13:36TOI/GP10:51EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP2:45PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 2A 3PTS 1+/- 1.8SOG/GP
65.8%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.75PTS/GP
14:22TOI/GP12:10EVTOI/GP1:49PPTOI/GP0:23PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 1A 2PTS -2+/- 1.8SOG/GP
44.2%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:36TOI/GP12:19EVTOI/GP2:16PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 2A 3PTS 2+/- 2.5SOG/GP
58.6%5v5 CF% 75.0%5v5 GF% 0.75PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
16:26TOI/GP14:12EVTOI/GP2:13PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 2A 3PTS -2+/- 3.5SOG/GP
50.0%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.75PTS/GP 57.4%FO%
17:36TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP4:07PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 1G 2A 3PTS -2+/- 3.0SOG/GP
55.2%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.75PTS/GP
19:51TOI/GP15:36EVTOI/GP4:15PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 1.3SOG/GP
58.9%5v5 CF% 16.6%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 43.8%FO%
15:26TOI/GP11:16EVTOI/GP1:59PPTOI/GP2:11PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS -1+/- 0.5SOG/GP
45.4%5v5 CF% 0.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 45.5%FO%
10:39TOI/GP8:35EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP2:04PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 3G 3A 6PTS 0+/- 2.3SOG/GP
47.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 1.50PTS/GP 28.6%FO%
20:09TOI/GP15:39EVTOI/GP4:12PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.0SOG/GP
0.0%5v5 CF% N/A5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
5:25TOI/GP5:25EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.3%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
18:51TOI/GP15:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:16PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 2.8SOG/GP
60.1%5v5 CF% 28.5%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP
23:15TOI/GP18:30EVTOI/GP4:41PPTOI/GP0:04PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
52.4%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:25TOI/GP14:27EVTOI/GP0:07PPTOI/GP2:51PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 3A 3PTS -2+/- 1.3SOG/GP
55.6%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.75PTS/GP
20:05TOI/GP17:41EVTOI/GP1:45PPTOI/GP0:39PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.8SOG/GP
54.8%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:03TOI/GP15:04EVTOI/GP0:09PPTOI/GP1:51PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
4GP 0G 0A 0PTS 0+/- 0.8SOG/GP
46.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
17:40TOI/GP15:27EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP2:12PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 2W 0L 0OT/SOL 2.44GAA .904SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 0W 2L 0OT/SOL 3.06GAA .887SV%
Toronto vs. Nashville – October 6

Predators Projected Lines

Forwards

Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing
1 91Steven StamkosStamkos 90Ryan O’ReillyO’Reilly 14Alex KerfootKerfoot
2 9Filip ForsbergForsberg 71Matthew WoodWood 21Nils HöglanderHöglander
3 79Ross ColtonColton 22Mavrik BourqueBourque 81Jonathan MarchessaultMarchessault
4 51Vitali PinchukPinchuk 18Jack DruryDrury 84David EdstromEdstrom

Defense

Pair Left Defense Right Defense
1 41Nicolas HagueHague 59Roman JosiJosi
2 76Brady SkjeiSkjei 48Nick PerbixPerbix
3 85William TrudeauTrudeau 2Adam WilsbyWilsby

Goaltenders

74Juuse SarosSaros Starter
29Justus AnnunenAnnunen Backup

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