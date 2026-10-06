Before embarking on a difficult road trip, the Maple Leafs are hoping to salvage a split of their season-opening four-game homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).
No such thing as a must-win in game four of the season, but starting 1-3-0 at home ahead of the VGK-COL-UTA road trip is certainly… unappealing.
Anthony Stolarz will start in goal—part of the plan from the outset, according to head coach Jim Hiller.
Game Day Quotes
Jim Hiller on the challenge against the Predators:
Saros has got a long history in the league as being one of the better goaltenders. Josi has been a perennial All-Star. Stamkos, perennial All-Star. Those scoring threats, and then the goaltender who makes it hard on you.
Andrew Brunette on facing a much-changed Leafs team:
They still have Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander, and they drive a lot. A lot of things are pretty similar in that respect. We have to respect who they are and how they play.
I think their power play scares me a little bit. We have to stay out of the box, especially when they’ve added Marchenko into that mix. He is a pretty special scorer who is pretty lethal there.
Their top two lines are heavy skill and their bottom two lines have an identity. They are trying to find themselves, too, like every team in the league right now.
Brunette on Gavin McKenna:
I have watched him a little bit in college and junior. He is a highly skilled player. With some of the things he sees, his playmaking ability is pretty elite. For a young player, at times, he looks really comfortable. We have to make him feel uncomfortable tonight.
Brunette on the keys for the Predators’ PK against the Leafs’ PP:
Stay out of the box.
Gavin McKenna on the biggest challenges of transitioning to the NHL:
I’d say probably just trying to get to the middle of the ice. It’s a tough league, and there’s not a whole lot of time and space. When you get those chances to find the middle of the ice, they don’t come very often, so you’ve got to make sure you’re there and you’re ready when you get that chance.
And just being simple. I think in juniors and college, you can kind of get away with trying to make moves at the blue line and stuff like that, and not getting the puck deep. But here, you only get so many chances a game. If you don’t make that play, then the puck’s probably back in your own end, and you’re playing in the D-zone, and then you’re off the ice. You’ve got to be smart with your decisions.
McKenna on his welcome-to-the-NHL moment:
I think just how hard it is. You come in, you believe in yourself, and I still believe in myself. But especially in the Toronto media, with putting up zero points in three games, I think you hear about it. Maybe that’s my welcome to the NHL.
McKenna on staying patient as he looks for his first NHL point:
It’s obviously not where you want to be, but at the end of the day, I’ve been on many streaks where I’ve put up no points. I had a tough start to college last year and started to figure things out there. “I think just honestly learning from last year and learning from these first few games is going to be key, and just sticking with it, being confident. I know it’s going to come, so just keep working and have confidence.
Morgan Rielly on the team’s first three games:
If you watch the pace and the effort and the commitment, it’s all there. I think there’s probably room to improve when it comes to execution. Part of that is just it’s a new year and new players, new coaches and stuff, so I think it might just take a bit longer than normal. Ultimately, I think everyone is on board, and I think we’re going in the right direction. If we can clean up a couple things, we’ll be off and running.