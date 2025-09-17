At the start of 2025 training camp, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube discussed the offseason changes, the short-term injury to Max Domi, his plans for the right wing of Auston Matthews’ line, and much more.

After the changes over the summer, what is the excitement level about the potential of the group moving forward?

Berube: I really like our team and our players — their attitude and work ethic. It is always great to work with players who work extremely hard in practice and are prepared.

We lost a player — a real good player — but we added three new players to our lineup. I am excited about that.

I know Tre talked about DNA last year. I thought Tre did a hell of a job changing it over the summer, adding new players. I am excited to see how they fit in, how they look, and to try to find some chemistry with players.

It is a change. We will know that. Losing Mitch and bringing in three new players is a little bit of a change, for sure. What excites me is that I don’t have to hear “Core Four” anymore. Hopefully, I don’t have to hear it from you guys all season.

The team is a veteran team in win-now mode. Younger players have a more difficult time breaking through in that situation. What chance does a young player like Easton Cowan have to break through in this camp?

Berube: Camp will show us, and players will show what they can do in camp, as well as the exhibition games. If Easton or another player is the best fit for the team and helps the team, we will put him in that position.

Does the Max Domi injury (day-to-day, lower body) impact what you plan to do on the right side to start?

Berube: For sure, Max not being able to hit the ice tomorrow impacts it a little bit, but I don’t think it’ll be too long before he will be back out there. He is definitely one of the guys that we considered getting a look at there and seeing what he can do.

Matthews and Knies formed some great chemistry last year. With a guy like Mitch out of the lineup, you are looking for someone who can make some plays and guys who can pass the puck — little give-and-gos with Matthews and Knies.

Maccelli is a good playmaker. We know that. We have seen that. Obviously, Max is one of those guys, too.

We will see how it looks and where it goes. It might not be those guys, if it doesn’t work. We have to figure it out, right?

Who are you thinking will fit on the right side of the top line right now, and is it one player or multiple players you’re looking at?

Berube: I guess right now, in my head, I am looking at Domi and Maccelli. They are two guys who are great passers, right? They can pass the puck and make plays, and I think that’s what the line needs: a guy to make a play.

That is what I am looking at right now, but will it work? I don’t know. I’ve got to see it. It takes a little time to form chemistry. Max does have some chemistry with Auston, obviously; they’ve played together at different points over the last couple of years.

Those two guys pop in my head right now as players I want to look at with Matthews and Knies.

The penalty kill was middle of the pack last season at 17th. You’ve lost a player who played a lot of minutes in that area. How comfortable are you with that facet of the team entering the season, and is it an area you are looking to improve?

Berube: For sure. During the playoffs, I thought it did improve. We got better down the stretch and into the playoffs.

We added Roy and Joshua. They are both good penalty killers. They’ve killed in the NHL since they’ve been in the league — more Roy than Joshua, but they are both very capable. Having the right-handed centerman is a nice element to have. We didn’t have one last year with draws.

I think we added two good killers, and we added Laughton last year. He has some time under his belt here with how we do things. I thought he did a good job in the playoffs.

We lost a real good killer. Mitch was a good killer, and we all know that, but we added some guys who are going to help.

We also brought in Brandon Carlo last year, which really helped our PK from the time he got here on. He is a great killer on the backend side.

Given the team’s struggles winning when it matters most in the spring, how are you going to prepare the old players and the new players psychologically to try to break that barrier?

Berube: It is a great question, and I don’t think there is one answer you can come up with. There are things we look into. We are trying to get better in that situation.

It is okay to bend in those games, but not break, right? That is what you always say. We have to get over that hump for sure. It is a big part of it.

Bringing in some new players is important. We did that. That will help, in my opinion.

It’s about continuing to work and teach these guys to try to get mentally dialed in for those games. When you come to Toronto for a big game at home, it is a lot of pressure. We all know that. We have to all be able to deal with it better than we did.

It is something we talk about. We are trying to get better there. I don’t have a definitive answer to give you. “Oh, if you just do this, you are going to be okay…” It doesn’t work that way.

It is a process, but listen, we are starting training camp tomorrow. I am not focused on that side of things. I am focused on training camp. We need to have a good camp, get through camp, and then focus on the next situation, which is the regular season. That is how I do things here, as well as Tre.

It is in the past right now, but it is definitely something on our minds.

What have you noticed about Morgan Rielly, the offseason he had coming in, and some of the discussions you’ve both had with him about his role and expectations?

Berube: It starts with his work in the summer. He had a great offseason. He worked extremely hard. He is in great shape and is ready to roll.

He took steps at the end of last year and into the playoffs. That is the Morgan we want to see. I believe we will see that here at the start.

Where do you see Nick Robertson fitting into your lineup this year?

Berube: I talked about competition in camp. We have some competition. Nicky is a hard-working player who puts the puck in the net, right? He scores goals. He is definitely a part of this team. We will see where he fits. In camp, we will sort that out.

Right now, I can’t tell you exactly where he is going to play. I can’t tell you where a lot of guys are going to play. I have to see how they look and where they fit, but Nicky is a valuable player. We like Nick.

Again, he can put the puck in the net. He works hard. He is a good skater. We are glad he is here.