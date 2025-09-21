Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators to open the 2025 preseason.

On the team’s overall performance:

I think it was a good team win. We had strong goaltending. Structurally, we were pretty solid all around. We competed hard. The guys competed hard, blocking shots and whatever else. It was a good win that way.

On the standout individual performances:

I thought Ben Danford played a good, solid hockey game. It is not a flashy game by any means, but it is just about the first pass, defending well, and playing a hard game. He was pretty much mistake-free. It was impressive. I thought our veteran guys — Kampf and Jarnkrok — did a good job of leading the way and playing the right way. Easton Cowan was good tonight. He played a simple game. He did some good things out there. And Nick Robertson. All in all, I was pretty happy with the whole team.

On the details of Easton Cowan’s game:

We know he is a skilled player on the power play and things like that. When he gets an opportunity offensively, he is a good player, but I thought his game management was good tonight. He got pucks behind. He drove the net on the one play — a hard play to the net. That is the stuff we want to see. Overall, I was pretty happy with him.

On Nick Robertson getting on the scoresheet right away in preseason:

He is a worker, right? And he can shoot the puck in the net. That is what he did tonight. Nick worked extremely hard. He shot pucks. That is what he does. He played his game tonight. He was highly competitive.

On the chippiness of the game:

It is good to see that the guys are getting in there for each other. We were physical tonight, which is good. We have to be physical. Five guys are on the ice together out there. They stuck up for each other, which was good to see tonight.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Senators 3

Goal scorers: Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, William Villeneuve, and Matthew Barbolini