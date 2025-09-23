A nearly full Maple Leafs lineup will play host to a Senators team light on NHL regulars in the first preseason home game of 2025-26 (7:00 p.m., TSN4/TSN5).

With Nicolas Roy, Simon Benoit, and Max Domi battling minor injuries (and Domi away for his grandfather’s funeral on Tuesday), Luke Haymes, Easton Cowan, and Ben Dandford are the three youngsters receiving opportunities inside a mostly NHL-calibre Leafs lineup tonight. In net, with Joseph Woll away on a leave of absence, Dennis Hildeby (expected to play two periods) and Arthur Akhtyamov have an opportunity to reassure Leafs brass about the reliability of their goaltending depth, with the length of Woll’s absence currently undetermined.

As for those jockeying among the roster locks, tonight marks the first look at Matias Maccelli on the Knies-Matthews line. Domi, before his injury, was originally penciled into the 1RW spot by the coaching staff, but this is undoubtedly a configuration Craig Berube was interested in evaluating at some point in preseason/early regular season, and the time came even earlier than expected.

“Maccelli is a guy who can make plays — we all know that — so that is going to be a big part of it,” said Berube at the outset of camp. “Is he making the right plays and the right decisions with the puck? Is he getting Matthews the puck enough for opportunities? It is just about him playing 200 feet, too. That line is going to play against good lines, so he needs to be solid defensively, too.”

Game Day Quotes

Craig Berube on the opportunity for Ben Danford and Easton Cowan tonight:

They are playing with some good players; we have a pretty good lineup tonight. We just want to see how they look. I loved both of their games in Ottawa. I thought Easton played a really direct game and did some good things. Those are the type of things I am looking for; for a young kid like him, how is he going to fit in our lineup? Where is he going to fit? Can he do certain things to maybe play with so and so? As for Danford, he has great feet as a defenseman. He is very composed out there for a young kid, in my opinion. He made some really nice outlet passes. He is simple, and he doesn’t get himself into trouble. I am looking forward to seeing that again from him tonight, and he defends hard. He is a defender and a physical player, but I loved the way he moved the puck. He has his head up, and he has great feet.

Matthew Knies on Cowan and Danford’s opportunity:

It will be cool for them to be in the locker room and experience it all. It is going to show how they could fit into our team and help us. They’re pretty incredible players. I am sure they will step in and do a great job. Excited to see them play tonight. For his age, [Danford] is not afraid to use [his size]. He steps up at times. He is a hard player to play against. I’ve seen [Cowan’s] skill and speed come out. I think he has gotten a lot stronger and faster. At his age, you always want to see that improve. He has done a good job of that… He has gotten more comfortable with the guys, too, and talks a bit more. That is a good thing; he is a little bit more comfortable off the ice.

Knies on sharing the ice with Matias Maccelli:

He has been great. He is a really skilled player who can make a lot of plays. He fits in well on our line. He has done a great job and works his tail off. I am excited to play with him tonight and see a new face there.

Knies on tonight’s goals for the NHL regulars in the lineup:

It’s about getting your legs underneath you and your lungs back. You’re getting your first bumps out of the way and getting as prepared as possible with systems and special teams for when our first regular-season game [arrives].

Brandon Carlo on his first training camp with the Leafs:

Coming into camp and being here from the get-go with this defensive group has felt really good. I think we all mesh well in the locker room, on the ice, and everything in between. I really like what we have on the backend. It is going to be a fun year learning from these guys, pushing each other, and being the best unit we can.

Carlo on his chemistry with Morgan Rielly:

It was nice to have a little bit of a foundation last year, but coming into camp for a fresh start is great for everybody. Mo has been great. He has taken me under his wing throughout last year and this year as well, just making sure I am always in the right spots on and off the ice. I am grateful for him. Great teammate.

Jake McCabe on the ideal number of preseason games:

As many as the coach puts me in, haha. A couple — two or three — is plenty for me.

McCabe on his first impressions of Ben Danford’s game:

Today was the first skate I’ve been out there with him, so I don’t have a great assessment for you, but I know [Jake Muzzin] is a big fan of him and has been working with him over the last couple of years. I’ve seen him blow a couple of guys up in the OHL. That’s always good to have on the backend.

McCabe on early surprises in camp:

I would say Henry Thrun/Hank. He is a nice player. He skates really well. He has a big shot. I haven’t seen him in game action or anything, but from the skates, he is a good dude. He skates really well for a bigger guy. He is obviously very young, but he has already spent a few years in the national league. I like his game.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #63 Matias Maccelli

#74 Bobby McMann – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#81 Dakota Joshua – #43 Luke Haymes – #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #53 Easton Cowan

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#22 Jake McCabe – #8 Chris Tanev

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #38 Ben Danford

Goaltenders

#35 Dennis Hildeby

#70 Artur Akhtyamov

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

#34 Arthur Kaliyev – #24 Dylan Cozens – #20 Fabian Zetterlund

#21 Nick Cousins – #12 Shane Pinto – #22 Michael Amadio

#53 Xavier Bourgault – #45 Garrett Pilon – #42 Hayden Hodgson

#15 Olle Lycksell – #83 Stephen Halliday – #54 Tyler Boucher

Defensemen

#85 Jake Sanderson – #58 Carter Yakemchuk

#37 Donovan Sebrango – #33 Nikolas Matinpalo

#98 Tomas Hamara – #2 Artem Zub

Goaltenders

#1 Leevi Merilainen

#31 Hunter Shepard