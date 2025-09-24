Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second game of the preseason.

On Matias Maccelli’s first preseason showing on Auston Matthews’ right wing:

He made some nice plays and got a couple of assists tonight. Again, he’s like everybody else — he’s working his way in and getting the rust off. But he made some good plays.

On Easton Cowan’s second preseason performance:

I liked Easton’s game. He did a lot of good things. He was physical, he played direct, and he got some opportunities on net. Overall, I liked his game.

On whether Cowan has taken a step forward in camp and preseason so far:

For sure. The conversations I had with him before camp… He’s doing those things, you know? Simplified, simple hockey, and using his speed. Obviously, he has abilities out there, with making plays and things like that — which he showed me tonight — but they were the right plays at the right time, which is important. I thought that he played directly all game. He worked and hounded, back checked, and did a lot of good things.

On Dennis Hildeby’s 23-save clean sheet in the first two periods:

He was good. He was good in tight. I thought he tracked the puck well and made the saves. Down in tight around the net, there were a lot of scramble plays, and he was pretty solid covering the net.

On the team’s goaltending depth showing well through two preseason games:

Yeah, for sure. In the first game, I thought the goalies were good, and I thought Dennis was good tonight again, so that’s good to see.

Game Highlights: Senators 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Goal scorers: Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann