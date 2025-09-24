After building a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, the Maple Leafs never added to it and then lost their two-goal advantage on special teams in the third period en route to a 3-2 OT loss to the Senators.

After a promising start, Toronto’s special teams fell apart as the game wore on; a shorthanded goal against undid the Leafs’ power-play goal, and an Ottawa power-play goal tied it late in the third. The Leafs then lost the game at 3-on-3 overtime after Shane Pinto beat Auston Matthews down the ice for a breakaway goal.

A few notes on the performances in the second preseason game:

– If there is one encouraging part of the first two preseason games that might have some semblance of big-picture meaning, it’s that the Leafs have only played their third, fourth, and fifth stringers in net so far and have received all-around solid goaltending. Their third stringer, Dennis Hildeby, was excellent in turning aside all 23 shots in the first two periods of the game, as he was calm, square to shooters, and covered the net post-to-post really well with his massive wing and leg spans.

After a nice showing in Ottawa, Artur Akhtyamov was this time in the more difficult position of entering a game cold for the third period, and the Leafs didn’t make his life too easy by allowing 18 shots down the stretch. He didn’t have much of a chance on the Senators’ goals, and he actually prevented the Leafs from giving up an embarrassing two shorthanded goals on the same power play with a good save. He held the Senators off on one of their power play opportunities to tie the game before an unstoppable backdoor play tied it, and Matthews then got beat down the ice for a breakaway on the overtime game-winner.

The Leafs’ goaltending pipeline appears to be starting to flow with promising talent through the ranks, and it was long overdue.

– Easton Cowan picked up a nice power-play assist — a slick no-look pass down low to McMann — and four shots on goal in under 14 minutes of ice time. That doesn’t include clipping the outside of the post early in the game or missing the net on another good look from the slot. He didn’t connect on a few passes on the power play in the third period, but early on, he was confident, seeing the ice well, and moving it well on the half wall on the man advantage. At five-on-five, he played a fairly mature game alongside two veteran linemates in Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz, who are predictable, dependable, and calming presences on the ice and the bench. No doubt, Cowan’s strength, speed, and decision-making are all a step further along than they were last camp.

– By the way, if we compare the Lorentz-Laughton combination to last season’s opening-night L4, which featured Ryan Reaves and David Kampf, it does open up some possibilities when it comes to finding a spot where a Nick Robertson or even a Cowan (at some point) would have an opportunity to actually contribute down the lineup vs. totally wasting everyone’s time.

– If you were hoping to see Auston Matthews show signs of commanding the puck more now that he’s without he-who-shall-not-be-named, it was a promising start to the game as he came up high, worked a beautiful give-and-go with OEL, and buried early in the game. #16 was so frequently the one pulling high in the zone whenever there was an opportunity to find open ice up top; we’re curious to find out if we see more of Matthews dictating more and skating downhill with the puck on his stick for the kinds of opportunities like the one he scored on tonight.

– As for Matias Maccelli, his vision and playmaking were on display at points; he picked up two secondary assists and made two nice plays to Matthews for near goals, one where he dropped it to Matthews right in the slot and the other where he made a great no-look backhand pass across the crease early in the second period. Naturally, they’re still learning each other’s tendencies and how to read off each other in-zone.

There is an established chemistry between Max Domi and Matthews, and Domi also brings some extra pace to the line over Maccelli. It’s clear Craig Berube had Domi on that line in the pre-camp napkins before the Domi injury, and he probably didn’t want to toss Maccelli in the fire right away. The line had its moments, but it didn’t dominate the game per se; as always, we’ll keep watching and evaluating.

– There are always promising returns from Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the left in terms of his involvement offensively; he picked up a nice assist on Matthews’ goal and nearly scored a goal of his own. However, he won’t have a natural RD (it was Ben Danford tonight) with him when the real games start, and it’s a shame Simon Benoit is missing any game action if they’re trying to acclimate him to the right (an iffy initiative to begin with). We’ll have to see if they can justify keeping OEL on the left, but there is no doubt that it helps his cause offensively on a blue line that needs him to contribute.

– Not fair to read much into Dakota Joshua’s game in his first-ever preseason appearance as a Leaf, and even more so when he was playing primarily alongside a very green center in Luke Haymes, who may or may not be a center at the NHL level if/when he makes the jump one day. But five hits and five shots on goal (second on the team), with a few good looks in tight (where he’ll be making all of his hay offensively), are good numbers to see. He took a few shifts with Lorentz and Laughton late on and saw around 1.5 minutes on both sides of special teams.

– Preseason, sure, but Bobby McMann hadn’t seen a puck cross the goal line in an NHL game since late March (24 games). It was a nice backhand finish in tight on the power play. He is stylistically a great fit for the opposite wing of Nylander, with his ability to stretch the ice with his speed off the rush, his size, his forechecking ability, and his finishing in tight (when he’s hot). But he obviously can’t go months without a goal if he’s going to play there. Definitely a positive if it gives him a bit of reassurance/confidence before the season starts.

Game Highlights: Senators 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Goal scorers: Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann