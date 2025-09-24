After Wednesday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed Max Domi’s progress toward a return, Morgan Rielly’s training camp, and the impressions Ben Danford and Easton Cowan have made on the coaching staff.

Practice Lines – September 24

Leafs lines during practice Group 1 Sept. 24/25⁰

Knies-Matthews-Maccelli

Lorentz-Laughton-Cowan

Robertson-Kampf-Jarnkrok

Tverberg-Quillan-A.Nylander Rielly-Carlo

OEL-Myers

Rifai-Sharpe

Smith-Prokop⁰

Hildeby⁰Akhtyamov⁰⁰@BodogCA pic.twitter.com/k1OOKfD5om — David Alter (@dalter) September 24, 2025

Leafs lines during practice Group 2 Sept. 24/25

⁰McMann – Tavares – W. Nylander

Joshua – Roy – Domi⁰Pezetta- Haymes – Lettieri

Valis – Groulx – Boyd

⁰McCabe – Tanev

Mermis – Danford⁰Thrun – Villeneuve⁰Webber – Benning⁰

Stolarz

Peksa⁰⁰@BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) September 24, 2025

How do you manage a player like Max Domi in terms of getting him up to speed but making sure he is healthy for the season?

Berube: He had a good day today in practice, as well as Nic Roy. I think they will be available to play in a game soon.

Again, we don’t want to put them in a bad situation and re-aggravate things. We have to manage it, and we have to make sure they are honest with us about their injury. Hopefully, they’ll be ready soon.

What does a good season from Max Domi look like?

Berube: He has had a lot of good seasons in the league. He has been a good player. He has played in the league for a long time, so it is not like he has to overhaul his game. He has been a good playmaker. He has played well in the league.

That is a tough question to answer. You are probably thinking about point production, right?

There are some areas, such as penalties, where he needs to be more disciplined in certain situations. He likes to look after his teammates and probably goes overboard at times, but it is for a good reason. I get it.

I have always talked to Max about using his shot more. In my opinion, he could score more goals if he looked to shoot a little bit more. I thought he made a conscious effort, toward the end of the year and into the playoffs, to shoot the puck more. If he is a little more direct that way — shooting the puck more, getting to the inside — he has a good shot, so that would be a good season for Max.

What is the early return on a refreshed Morgan Rielly this camp?

Berube: He has been great. I said it the other day that his offseason has been excellent. He has really worked. I can see it in practice, with his pace and the way he is playing. He has more pace to his game. He looks more confident than he did last year.

You’ve said you like your forwards in pairs. Do you see Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton as a pairing?

Berube: Yeah, I really liked them last year in the playoffs. I think they really feed off of each other. They have good chemistry together. They are pretty tight. I like them together, and I liked them last night in the game.

Why do you think Ben Danford has been able to jump in and make a strong impression with the coaching staff?

Berube: Hockey IQ, and his feet. He has great feet. When I watch him play, he just knows what he is doing. He knows where the puck is going. He is simple. He doesn’t overcomplicate it; I am not saying he doesn’t ever, but for the most part, he sees the outlet and makes the play.

He is a good defender and plays with a little bit, too. He is a physical guy who plays with some edge. But I love his feet. I love that his head is up all the time, seeing the play. He is a pretty smart player.

He has definitely made an impression on everybody in camp. Getting into some games, he has been pretty solid for us, which is great to see — along with Cowan.

Cowan is looking sharp. He has energy. Just watching him out there in some of the battle drills, he is such a competitor. He is a lot stronger than you think.

Do you envision playing Easton Cowan in most of the preseason games?

Berube: I don’t know about all of them. He is rolling pretty well here, so I will think about tomorrow. I might throw him in there, but I am not sure yet. That is a decision I’ll think about and make with Brad (Treliving).

Besides getting healthy, how does the objective shift for the rest of the preseason?

Berube: I think it is about getting to our team quickly in the next little bit and having our team ready to go, practicing together, and getting a team or two together as a unit.

What is the latest on Simon Benoit?

Berube: Day-to-day. He skated on his own, so that is a good sign. A return date is a little up in the air as of yet. I can’t really answer that, but he is doing better every day, which is a good sign. I don’t expect him to be out too long.

Random question: Did you ever fight a teammate in training camp back in your playing days?

Berube: Well, I have. That is when I first came into the league in Philly. There were a lot of fights.

I remember when I first got into the league, I got into a fight with Eddie Hospodar. He high sticks me, so we drop the gloves and fight. We fight again. We are in the training room after, and he is on one table, and I am on the other. He is talking like nothing happened. I was a rookie, and I was like, “This is a little strange.”

I have been in some battles with guys in practice. When you do those competitive drills, at times, it gets heated. I don’t think it is a bad thing. I really don’t. You don’t want to see anyone get hurt — we are not trying to hurt each other — but you are getting physical with each other, and it only makes you better.

I have said it before: It is almost a respect factor. You respect your teammate enough that you are going to play him hard out there, so that he is improving, and you are improving. I think it is important.

No grudges are held ever. I’ve never had any. It is just the way it goes sometimes.