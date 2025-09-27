After signing a PTO with the Maple Leafs, goaltender James Reimer discussed his full-circle journey back to Toronto and the opportunity in front of him at training camp.

What is it like to be back with the Leafs?

Reimer: I don’t even know. I haven’t had that much fun in a long time. It has been a special experience to be back here. There are a lot of memories and good emotions. I am really enjoying the moment and enjoying being back. It is a lot of fun.

When did this first become a possibility?

Reimer: Earlier this week, Brad (Treliving) was talking with my agent. They were talking about maybe some needs that there might be along the way. They started talking.

It is a cool experience and opportunity to come back. I figured it would be special, and these first two days have already been special.

You had breakfast with Easton Cowan this morning, who was five years old when you played your first game for the Leafs. Can you talk about the last 15 years and the full-circle journey?

Reimer: It is crazy. The longer you play, it is kind of funny to see when the kids who come in were when you came in.

The journey has been good. I’ve been really blessed to be in this league for a long time. You don’t take it for granted. I have a ton of gratitude for everyone who has had a huge part in my life for helping me out, and the different people in the management and coaching staff for giving me the chance.

Coming back here, it has been pretty special, looking back.

What was your reaction when the call came in?

Reimer: Excitement. When you kind of get down to it becoming a real possibility, there is a ton of excitement.

I was hanging out with some friends. It was exciting. At the same time, you couldn’t talk too much about it. You are kind of holding it in for a couple of days.

My whole family was excited. My wife, my kiddos, and everyone were pretty excited.

What do the city of Toronto and the organization mean to you?

Reimer: This is where the whole thing got going. It is a special city. It is the greatest game on earth, and it’s the greatest city to play the game.

I have so many good memories. I am sure there are bad memories in there, but I don’t remember any of them. I am sure nobody else does, either.

It is an unreal feeling to come back. I am just trying to soak it in and enjoy the moment.

How do you manage the expectations, given that you are here on a PTO?

Reimer: You stay in the moment, and you take care of what is in front of you. It is uncertain what the role could be and if there is one. You don’t worry about it.

It is kind of no different than anything else. You take care of what is right in front of you and focus on what is right in front of you. When and if things happen, you deal with it.

Expectations are a funny thing. Everyone else has different expectations. I have expectations for myself. The [latter] are the ones I try to focus on. So far, it has been a good first few days.

A lot of the players say you haven’t changed. Do you think you’ve changed in terms of your technical play or personality?

Reimer: I think I have a little more grey in my beard. I feel like I am probably pretty much the same person, but with age comes a little more wisdom, maturity, and experience.

I don’t know if you get any smarter as you get older, but your perception changes and you have a different view of things. I am still just trying to enjoy everything that the Lord has gifted upon me and am trying to steward it the best I can.

When you first chatted with Auston Matthews, was there any discussion about the #34?

Reimer: We had a little bit of a tussle, and we kind of figured that Monday in practice, we’ll have a bout at center. Winner takes the number.

What is it like being back in the building? Does it feel the same, or new?

Reimer: The building is the same, but on the inside, it has been renovated maybe once or twice. A lot of the same feel, but there are some things that have changed a little — some updates and whatnot.

Today was a ton of fun. One thing that stood out to me: The level of compete. I have been around a lot of teams, and every team does something different. With a lot of the really good teams I have been a part of, that is the feel I felt today. There is a high standard of excellence that is brought and expected. It kind of seeps into everyone.

When you jump onto the ice, you feel that. You have to be ready to go. As an athlete, that is what makes the game fun. You want to bring your best. You want to compete. You want to be pushed. Today, I felt that. It was a lot of fun to be in that atmosphere.

How did you deal with the uncertainty of the summer? Was there a doubt that you would be able to keep your NHL career going?

Reimer: Honestly, I am in a spot here — especially with the way last year ended — where I am really happy with the way my career has gone. I have a lot of contentment with what I have done so far.

Having said that, I took some time after the season to kind of feel it out and see if I wanted to keep playing or not. It became pretty clear early on in the summer that I still love the game and still love to compete. I just ran with that feeling.

If I were going to prepare myself, and if the right opportunity came, I was going to be ready to seize it and be prepared. I had a lot of faith and trust that if something was going to happen, it was going to happen. I just kept training like something was going to happen, until the time when I decided not to. That time hadn’t come yet.

When this came, I decided it was something I should jump on. We will see where it takes us.

Where were you training in the summer?

Reimer: Back home in Kelowna, where we spend the summers. There was a great skate there, and it is still going on. Some guys were there, and we had a great skate going up until last week.