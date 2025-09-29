After the contract extension for Anthony Stolarz and PTO for James Reimer, GM Brad Treliving discussed the organization’s goaltending picture in the final week of training camp.

What do you like about the final contract extension with Anthony Stolarz?

Treliving: As we said a couple of weeks ago when we started, we were hopeful about getting something done and getting that certainty going into the new season.

He has been good for us. He obviously has a lot of good hockey ahead of him. We have that out of the way.

It is like any deal. There is a give and take on both sides. I think the number is a good number for us. It gives Anthony some security.

We’re happy to get it done.

What gives you the confidence that he can build on last season, knowing he hasn’t played much in the league? What gives you the confidence that he is just getting going?

Treliving: He is a good goalie. He hasn’t played a 50-game season, but we are set up where we don’t necessarily need to have that. We think that the depth we have at the position allows us to get good goaltending every night.

As we saw last year, both of the guys, at different times, carried the ball. That is what I anticipate this year.

Anthony — and Joe, for that matter — are both capable of being “the guy,” if you will, but we are set up so that it is by committee.

I also like the term in terms of how it sets us up organizationally. We have seen Dennis Hildeby now. There is a lot of talk about a veteran third guy around, but at some point, you have to let these guys go a little bit, right?

Dennis has had a terrific camp. You see [Artur Akhytamov] has had a good camp, and (Vyecheslav) Peksa. I like how it set itself up in terms of the depth and some of the young guys we have coming, outside of Anthony and Joe.

Is there an update on Joseph Woll?

Treliving: No. No updates.

What does James Reimer have to show you to earn a contract?

Treliving: I don’t know… With his age and experience, I think we know what James is. We are going to take the next couple of days to let him get his feet underneath him.

You can never have too much depth at the position. Obviously, with Joe’s situation and not knowing the timeline there, I wanted to make sure we have options. James is in here. We will give him a day or two to get some shots.

James is a veteran. We know what he is all about. We will just evaluate that in the next week or so.

How much did Reimer’s having been in Toronto before help the decision?

Treliving: Not really. I wasn’t here with him.

He is comfortable with the market. I don’t know how many people are still here from when James was here before. It was a while ago; I noticed that watching some of the clips.

He has been around. He is a veteran. He is a good person. He coes into the dressing room easily. He is a good man.

Again, we will see.