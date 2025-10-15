Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 2-2-0.

On the team’s performance:

I thought we came out and played a good first period. We were doing things right and got the lead. In the second period, when a team is down, they come out a little more intensely. I called a timeout; our intensity level wasn’t where it needed to be, but the guys responded, which was good. Overall, it was a pretty good game with a lot of good things. It’s a back-to-back game. There was a lot of good to like, and there is obviously stuff we have to be better at. We have to keep improving in some areas, but I am pretty happy with the game.

On his level of frustration when the team gave up a 2-0 lead in the second period:

Like a 70 or 75 out of 100. Not too bad. I’ve discussed it a number of times with you guys and the team. Teams are always going to push when they are down. We just have to be better at understanding that. In the second period, for me, you have to be direct with the play and the puck. Line changes and your bench matter, and getting defensemen off. All of those little things matter in the second period. We have to get better at it.

On Cayden Primeau’s performance in his Maple Leafs debut:

He got his first win. Congrats to him. He did what he had to do to get the job done.

On whether he was pleased with the play of the Tavares-Nylander line:

Very. I thought Willy drove the line. It was with Johnny and Maccelli — it was all three of them — but Willy did what he does. He had the puck. He was making good decisions and driving it deep. He was doing what he does in the offensive zone, but I thought they were responsible defensively. I was happy with the line. They were very impactful tonight.

On Matias Maccelli’s fit with Tavares-Nylander:

He is a playmaker who sees the ice well. With Willy and JT, it’s a good thing anytime we can get some pucks and make some plays to those guys. They need the puck. They need the puck on the rush and in the offensive zone. He sees the ice well. It is a big thing for me.

On getting two goals from the defense (Jake McCabe and OEL):

They were up in the rush. They did a good job of joining and getting up in the play, like we’ve asked them to. It was really good to see. On the breakouts and coming out of the d-zone, any opportunity that we can get them up in the rush is a good play. You can catch people and get odd-man rushes. The one thing about our D right now: I love that when a puck goes up top, they’re shooting it.

On Easton Cowan collecting his first NHL point and his overall play with Matthews and Knies:

I think he really supports the puck with those guys and makes a lot of little plays that maybe go unnoticed to a lot of people, but I notice it. He is a dog on a bone out there. He hounds everything, gets pucks back, and strips people. He’s played well. He played well again tonight. On back-to-back nights, I wasn’t sure, but I thought he had another good night. It was good to see. It seems like that line is forming chemistry with them. He is a worker — a worker with skill.

Cowan picks up his first NHL point on a beauty give-n-go from Matthews and Knies! pic.twitter.com/9Jdd3DXZt1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 15, 2025

On how Cowan is holding up physically:

Good. I think he has been physical on people. He forechecks extremely well. I haven’t noticed anything popping up to me that suggests he can’t handle the physicality right now.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 7 vs. Predators 4